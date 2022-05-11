ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Republican Pa. governor candidate Mastriano surging, reacting to Republicans working to stop him

By Dennis Owens, Lauren Rude
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Republicans are voicing concern, and are reportedly working to stop, leading gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano from winning the May 17 primary.

As reported in a previous article by Associated Press, Mastriano has supported unsubstantiated claims that widespread fraud marred the 2020 election and that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf was responsible for thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Mastriano has also been accused of belittling efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus and spreading conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine.

That has long made Republican Party officials and movement conservatives uncomfortable about Mastriano’s prospects in a fall general election matchup.

According to AP, on Monday, the state Senate’s Republican floor leader, Kim Ward, endorsed rival candidate Dave White and singled out Mastriano as unable to attract the moderate voters necessary to win a general election in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, Mastriano held a rally in Erie and is now crisscrossing the state in the final week of the election.

“Here I am in Erie, traditionally Democrat, and I had a huge crowd on a work night. It was a Tuesday night last night,” Mastriano said when he spoke with abc27’s Dennis Owens. “Not everyone in that room was Republican, not everyone in there identifies with my beliefs, but they see that I stand for freedom.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Wednesday that there is a push to get several of the other candidates out of the race and have them endorse one who would give a stronger challenge to Mastriano.

The problem? Many Republicans, like Sen. Dan Laughlin (Erie), feel Mastriano can win the primary but would then get trounced by the unopposed Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro in the fall.

Laughlin says the Shapiro campaign did a so-called attack ad against Mastriano designed to make the Republican appealing to primary voters. The not-so-hidden message of that ad is that Shapiro wants to face Mastriano.

“I think that should tell all of your viewers just how bad the poll numbers are,” Laughlin said.

Owens spoke with Mastriano Wednesday morning about the reported efforts to diminish his candidacy.

“It helps us,” said Mastriano. “In the end, it confirms so many people’s suspicions that there is a political establishment that tries to pick winners and losers. Sadly in the Republican establishment, they tend to pick losers.”

Republicans have been shut out of the governor’s office since 2014, and some worry that Mastriano is too toxic to win the moderate Republican voters and swing voters in the heavily populated suburbs of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh while endangering down-ballot GOP candidates with a lackluster top-of-the-ticket turnout.

“So many people have downplayed our movement and ridiculed it and thought it wasn’t possible. The old chestnuts: can he raise money, can he win Philadelphia? Now they’re like, ‘Oh crap he’s going to win this primary.’ I think it’s going to be pretty resounding in a race of nine,” Mastriano said in his conversation with Owens.

In recent days, Democrats launched digital ads and flyers attacking Mastriano, while Shapiro is airing a statewide TV ad portraying Mastriano as extreme because of his support for a ban on abortion, vow to repeal mail-in voting, and conspiracy-driven attempts to investigate the 2020 election.

Their closing line is if Mastriano wins, “it’s a win for what Donald Trump stands for.”

“Doug Mastriano will drag our commonwealth backward with an extreme agenda; he belongs nowhere near the governorship,” Shapiro’s campaign said in a statement.

When asked if he thinks he can beat Shapiro in the fall, Mastriano said, “we’re gonna beat him so bad. Smoke him like a bad cigar.”

In a recently published Pennsylvania Governor race primary poll, Mastriano finished with a 10-point lead over candidate Lou Barletta. Mastriano led the newly-released Trafalgar Poll with 27.6%, followed by Barletta at 17.6%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoLHB_0faVrvVt00

Laughlin wishes that the crowded Republican field had consolidated months ago. “People that are polling at 1 or 2 or 3% are going to play a role in having Josh Shapiro probably win the governor’s race, and I’m disappointed by that,” Laughlin said.

The primary general election in Pennsylvania is on May 17. Mastriano is one of nine candidates running for the open governor’s seat once Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s term is up. To see who else will be on the ballot on May 17, click here.

__________

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Dennis Owens
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lou Barletta
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden reminisces about having lunch with 'real segregationists' back 'in the old days' of the Senate in speech praising bipartisanship and thanking retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman in Ohio

President Joe Biden hailed bipartisan as he flew to Ohio with a retiring Republican senator who just endorsed Donald Trump's favorite candidate in the state – where he spoke about bygone customs in the Senate where even segregationists lunched with their opponents. 'We always used to fight like hell....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election#Democrats#Whtm#Associated Press#Democratic#Ap#Senate#Abc27#The Philadelphia Inquirer
NBC Philadelphia

Democrats Losing Edge in Pennsylvania

When President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania and the White House for a second time in 2012, he did so in a state where Democrats had an edge — upward of a million more registered voters than Republicans. A decade later as Pennsylvania approaches an election and a Senate race...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Teen Vogue

2022 Midterms: These Senate and House Races Will Determine Control of Congress

The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Pennsylvania’s Senate Primary Shows How Republicans’ Abortion Rhetoric Could Backfire

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The rowdy primary for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania is quickly becoming a referendum on abortion. The contenders seem to have made the final days of the race all about abortion rights—and how each would work to make sure those rights are relegated to a blip in history on par with Prohibition if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The extreme views being espoused by the candidates are resonating with the activist set, the narrow slice of voters who want to return to 1972, and anti-abortion-rights Twitter, but they’re broadly out of the mainstream, even among Republicans.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy