The Dallas Mavericks Played The Worst Offensive Game of the Season | Locked On Mavericks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks played terribly against the Phoenix...

FanBuzz

Klay Thompson’s Dating History Includes a Model Who Starred in Spider-Man

I could watch Klay Thompson shoot spot-up shots for hours. It’s the prettiest in the world, and the primary reason why he and superstar teammate Stephen Curry are a lethal combination known as “The Splash Brothers.” Curry can create any imaginable shot off the dribble, but the second you focus your defensive efforts towards him, he’ll kick it out to Thompson. It’s beautiful for Warriors fans and a nightmare for everyone else. And for Thompson, his situation set him up to have a successful career in the National Basketball Association.
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Phil Jackson suggesting Lakers make drastic roster move

Phil Jackson seems to want the Los Angeles Lakers to go full Keyser Söze mode this offseason. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said this week during an appearance on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that he has heard Jackson, who has recently been advising the Lakers, would like them to trade LeBron James. Plaschke, who has covered the Lakers and L.A. sports for several decades, including when Jackson still used to coach the Lakers, did add that there is nothing “on the record” to back up the claim that Jackson wants James traded. But Plaschke did also say that Jackson would like the Lakers to keep Russell Westbrook and try to make it work with him.
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
