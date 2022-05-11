ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

May 8-14 is National Hospital Week: How to best prepare for your next hospital visit

Clayton County Register
 2 days ago

The receptionists at Veterans Memorial Hospital and Clinic work hard to ensure your visit to the hospital goes smoothly and your personal information is accurate. Be sure to review the steps below you can take to help them serve you quickly...

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton County Register

VMH’s “Family Wellness Fair” held this Wednesday in honor of National Hospital Week

VMH Family Wellness Fair to take place May 11 ... The annual Veterans Memorial Hospital Family Wellness Fair will finally return after three years and be held Wednesday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free health tests, family activities, entertainment and much more will all be included in the evening plus many door prizes will be given away. Pictured is a scene from the last family wellness fair held in 2019. This year, with the addition of the new Veterans Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic, all visitors are asked to enter the fair through the main entrance of the Medical Clinic, next to the ambulance and fire truck. The route will proceed through the clinic and hospital facility, exiting out the main entrance of the hospital. Everyone in the area communities is welcome to attend this free event, sponsored by Veterans Memorial Hospital in honor of National Hospital Week. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
Clayton County Register

Additional COVID-19 booster available at Wednesday Immunization Clinics

Veterans Memorial Hospital Community and Home Care/Allamakee County Public Health are offering all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, plus the additional booster dose, at their weekly immunization clinics each Wednesday throughout the month of May. These vaccinations are by appointment only and are held each Wednesday afternoon, with extended hours available the first and third Wednesdays of each month. These vaccinations are available at the main entrance of the hospital in the Meditation Healing Center. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, in May and beyond, call Veterans Memorial Hospital Community and Home Care at 563-568-5660.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
Clayton County Register

Blessing of the Seed and Soil takes place for Corner of Hope growing project ...

The Corner of Hope Growing Hope Globally growing project held its annual Blessing of the Seed and Soil Saturday morning, April 30 to kick off the 2022 growing season. The event was held at the field contributed to this year’s growing project by Dave Prestemon. Pastor Kim Gates of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Forest Mills United Methodist Church performed this year’s blessing. The local project is nearing two decades of combating world hunger through local growing efforts. Submitted photo.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
Clayton County Register

Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer shares his experience as a wildland firefighter out west in the Mojave National Preserve

His firefighting crew ... Pictured above is the 2021 Mojave National Preserve Park Service engine crew that 2021 Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer (pictured in the center of the photo) was a part of this past summer and fall. Cody is the son of Bob and Sharon Palmer of the rural Waterville area. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Health
City
Waukon, IA
Clayton County Register

City of New Albin breaks ground for new algae wheel wastewater treatment facility

City of New Albin breaks ground at Wastewater Treatment Facility site ... Pictured above during the Wastewater Treatment Facility ground-breaking ceremony in New Albin, from left to right: Steve Meiners, City Superintendent; Jake Reburn, City Worker; Maria Stahl, Council Member; Alexie Grotegut, Council Member; Debra Crane, Council Member; Dale Mauss, Council Member; George Blair, Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem; Josh Dreps, past Mayor; Debra Stantic, City Clerk. Photo by Julie Berg-Raymond.
NEW ALBIN, IA
Clayton County Register

Lansing City Council hears update from Main Street Lansing, approves RAGBRAI related matters at Monday, May 2 meeting

Main Street Lansing Executive Director Andy Kelleher shared some interesting numbers with the Lansing City Council during its regular meeting on Monday, May 2. Having recently been asked by a Main Street business owner to help calculate the hourly value of downtown parking spaces, Kelleher said, he concluded the following: “Essentially, if you take downtown Lansing’s total annual revenue and divide it by the number of hours businesses are open as well as the number of parking spots downtown, you discover that the hourly value of a parking space was $54.47 in 2021. That’s a good number to provide perspective on our parking; and hopefully it will encourage the business community to have their employees park off Main Street during the day,” he said.
LANSING, IA
Clayton County Register

Allamakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. to celebrate Great Give Day May 18

Allamakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. is participating in the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Great Give Day Wednesday, May 18. Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving day established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area nonprofits and build a stronger community. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected over 2,700 gifts, attracted 788 first-time donors, and raised over $357,000 for local nonprofits.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
Clayton County Register

Iowa Student Loan program encourages pursuit of scholarships: A free source of money for college

For families that will have a new college freshman next year, this is a great time to look for scholarships that will help offset the cost of an education. Scholarships are considered “gift aid,” meaning that they do not need to be repaid later. Some are one-time awards that can be used while a family’s college savings continues to grow; others are renewable as long as the student remains eligible.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Your Name#National Hospital Week
Clayton County Register

Birth announcement: Hernandez

Veronica Santoyo and Mario Hernandez of Postville announce the birth of their son, Mateo Julian Hernandez, born April 27, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon. He weighed 7 lbs. 3 ozs. and measured 19 inches in length at the time of his birth. He joins a sister, Sophia Hernandez (2).
POSTVILLE, IA
Clayton County Register

John and Eunice Kolowinski 70th wedding anniversary

Eunice and John Kolowinski of Marion are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. John Kolowinski and Eunice Hawkins married May 17, 1952 in Waukon. Their daughters are Rose Kolowinski, Linda Ross, Cindy Frederickson and Tammy Allgor, all of Marion. An open house hosted by their daughters will be held Saturday, May...
MARION, IA
Clayton County Register

IHSAA makes changes to postseason tournaments for 2022-2023 wrestling season

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s (IHSAA) wrestling postseason will feature additional qualifiers, a new schedule and updated qualifying after several sport advisory recommendations were approved at the Wednesday, April 27 meeting of the IHSAA Board of Control.​. In a major shake-up to start with the 2022-2023 school year,...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy