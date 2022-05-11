ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson court charges four locals with fentanyl distribution

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmwr3_0faVrUsO00

A federal grand jury in Tucson has returned indictments against Bryan Israel Moreno-Aguilar, 23, Alfredo Daniel Mireles, 29, Glen Adam Romero, Jr., 40, and Ana Lizeth Romero, 39.

The four are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Their indictments claim from an unknown time until Friday, January 7, they knowingly worked together in order to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.

According to the complaints, the suspected drug distributors used Mireles’ residence, Romeros’ residence and the Romeros’ car to store counterfeit M30 pills.

Law enforcement stopped a vehicle leaving Mireles' home discovered it had about 8,000 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl.

Then on December 11, 2021, police spotted Romeros’ car at a local business. This led officers to catching the Romero couple counting and distributing about 100 counterfeit M30 pills.

Their convictions carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a $5 million fine, or both.

The FBI Tucson Resident Agency and Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force investigated this case together.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam D. Rossi and Brandon M. Bolling, District of Arizona, Tucson, are handling the prosecution.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 5

BarrioChicas
2d ago

They all need to get more than 20 years. Can you imagine how many lives would have been taken had these drugs made it out and distributed on the streets???? Death penalty!

Reply
2
Related
US News and World Report

Inmate Death Probed in Tucson; In-Custody Death in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail. An investigation also is underway in the death of a 42-year-old...
KINGMAN, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Tucson residents indicted on federal drug distribution charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four Tucson residents were indicted recently by a federal grand jury after they allegedly distributed fentanyl in January. Bryan Israel Moreno-Aguilar, 23; Alfredo Daniel Mireles, 29; Glen Adam Romero Jr., 40, and Ana Lizeth Romero, 39, each face one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. All suspects are from Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County inmate dies in jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate died in the Pima County jail on Friday, May 13. According to a news release from Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m. and called for help.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fentanyl#New York City#Counterfeit#M30#Gang Task Force#Kgun 9#Pennsy
AZFamily

3 former Assistant Chiefs sue Police Chief Jeri Williams, City of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three former Assistant Chiefs are suing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Executive Assistant Michael Kurtenbach, Edward Zuercher, and the City of Phoenix for what they say were “false claims” made against them in August 2021. Phoenix Police Commanders John Collins, Lawrence Hein, and Gabriel...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy