ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nick Wright Reveals 12 Players Who Belong In The Superstar Club: "Jayson Tatum Is Finally In The Club! To Make Room For Tatum, We Had To Kick Out AD."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing acknowledged as a superstar in the modern NBA is perhaps harder than ever. While scoring and numbers may come easier than before, social media's existence has increased scrutiny on players immensely and expectations are through the roof. That being said, some players are undisputed superstars in the modern game that...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Hilarious Reaction To Unbelievable Attractive Blonde Girl Behind Dallas Star Coach: “Keep That Camera On The Dallas Bench… I Was Glued To The Television.”

Every now and then, we see fans stealing the show at arenas. More often than not, it's due to the wrong reasons, like the kid who messed with Chris Paul's mom in a recent game. Other times, we see fans trying to protect their players like the lady that tried to prevent Draymond Green from getting a tech.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals He Plans To Retire From Television After His Contract Ends: "I've Got Two More Years On My Contract, And I Think That's Going To Be It For Me."

Charles Barkley was a fantastic player during his playing career, and he is one of the greatest power forwards of all time. However, he is also known for being an amazing television personality, and he often provides insightful but funny analyses of the current happenings in the league. However, everyone's...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson’s net worth in 2022

Born on Aug. 14, 1959 in Lansing, Michigan, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. would go on to become one of the most recognizable faces in the sporting world. While right now he’s famous for HBO’s take on the Showtime era Lakers, Magic Johnson is bet known to NBA fans as arguably the best point guards ever.. With five championships and three NBA Finals MVPs to his credit, the Lakers legend is a pillar of the NBA’s history. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Magic Johnson’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: The Warriors Superstar Is Earning $13,681 Per Minute

When Steph Curry signed his four-year, $215 contract extension, it made him one of the highest-paid players in all of the NBA. While the money seems like a lot, Curry deserves it. He helped the Warriors make five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where the team won three championships. He also won two MVP awards and was the main leader of the 73-win team that set the league record for wins.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Superstar
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Calls Out Friends Who Reached Out To NBA YoungBoy

She's known to fiercely defend NBA YoungBoy, even after they broke up and moved on from one another, and Yaya Mayweather has returned to issue a warning. The mother of YoungBoy's son, Kentrell Jr., has been enjoying a new addition to the fmaily—as has her famous father, Floyd Mayweather. The boxing icon has repeatedly shared posts of himself on grandpa duties, often penning touching captions to convey his love for his grandson.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Revealed Michael Jordan Inspired Him And He Was Out Of This World, But Allen Iverson Was Really "The God"

LeBron James is the best player of his generation and arguably the second greatest player of all time. The King has been arguably the best player in the league for almost the entirety of his 19-year career, but he still hasn't been able to reach the GOAT, Michael Jordan, someone that James has confirmed inspired him when he was growing up and on the path to greatness.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Sends A Message To The Grizzlies And Takes A Shot At The Timberwolves: “This Ain’t The Minnesota Timberwolves. You’re No Longer Playing That Team; This Is Championship Level Basketball."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors escaped by the skin of their teeth in Game 4. Playing against a Memphis Grizzlies team that did not have Ja Morant, the Warriors had a historically poor shooting night. The Warriors trailed for almost the entire game but ended up stealing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers On Nikola Jokic Winning MVP: "I'm Not Taking Anything Away From Jokic... I Do Think This Analytic-Driven Society, World Is Out Of Control At Times... Like Watch The Dang Game And Decide."

Nikola Jokic has won consecutive MVPs, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday, and considering how tight the MVP race was all season, this has courted some heated reactions from various NBA fans. While fans of the Denver Nuggets and those that put great stock in analytics think that Jokic winning makes complete sense, Joel Embiid's fans are understandably unhappy with the result.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Claims He Never Wanted To Be The GOAT, But Wanted To Be The Most Dominant Like Wilt Chamberlain: "Who's The Best? Kobe Or Bron? Michael? Too Many People."

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best players to have ever touched the basketball court. There's no doubt that his physicality and athletic prowess allowed him to be dominant near the rim. There was nobody that could guard him 1-on-1 during his prime with the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy