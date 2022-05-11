Nick Wright Reveals 12 Players Who Belong In The Superstar Club: "Jayson Tatum Is Finally In The Club! To Make Room For Tatum, We Had To Kick Out AD."
Being acknowledged as a superstar in the modern NBA is perhaps harder than ever. While scoring and numbers may come easier than before, social media's existence has increased scrutiny on players immensely and expectations are through the roof. That being said, some players are undisputed superstars in the modern game that...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0