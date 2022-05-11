Nick Wright Reveals 12 Players Who Belong In The Superstar Club: "Jayson Tatum Is Finally In The Club! To Make Room For Tatum, We Had To Kick Out AD."

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO