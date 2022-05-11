ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2022 MLB odds, picks, predictions for Wednesday, May 11 from top model: This four-way parlay pays 9-1

Cover picture for the articleReigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on Wednesday when he and the Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. After a bit of a slow start, the two-way Angels star has turned things around. As a pitcher, he is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA. As...

CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Records third stolen base

Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. The veteran leadoff man has now reached safely in six straight games, and with three steals through 31 contests, he's on pace to exceed the career-high nine he posted with the Astros in 2018. However, with just a .226 average and .583 OPS, Kemp still has a long way to go before satisfying the expectations of fantasy managers who invested based on last season's career-best .279/.382/.418 slash line.
OAKLAND, CA
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Pac-12 rank among conference power rankings in college basketball?

An unfortunate trend over the past several years has been that the Pac-12 is losing strength in the college basketball world, and getting passed up by some conferences that were considered lesser in the past. This isn’t really just a basketball problem, either. In the college football world, many regard the Pac-12 as one of the worst Power-5 conferences, and their lack of a College Football Playoff team since 2016 is a good measuring stick for their failures. That didn’t use to be a problem on the hardwood, though, with national powers like Arizona and UCLA leading the way, while a second-tier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NFL.com’s projected win total for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons schedule has officially been released, and while we already knew this before, they do not have an easy schedule at all. They play numerous playoff-caliber teams throughout the season, and for a rebuilding team, that is not good. NFL.com’s Analytics Expert, Cynthia Frelund, has put together projected...
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Shohei Ohtani
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star SF Julian Phillips to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

The top remaining uncommitted prospect from basketball's 2022 signing class will make his college commitment live Thursday at 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports HQ. Julian Phillips will announce his decision from a group of finalists that includes Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC. Phillips is also considering collegiate alternative programs Overtime Elite and G League Ignite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Packers' Eli Wolf: Claimed by Green Bay

Wolf was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Thursday. Wolf was waived by the Colts earlier this week but was scooped up by the Packers on waivers. He's also spent time with the Ravens since going undrafted out of Georgia in 2020 but has yet to make his NFL debut.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee try to close out Boston

In what's been the most exciting -- and competitive -- series in the semifinal round, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics meet Friday night for Game 6. The defending champions are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals after a wild 110-107 comeback win in Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will try to close out the Celtics at the Fiserv Forum. After one half, it is the Celtics who own a 10-point lead over the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA playoffs: Bracket, games today, schedule TV channel, live stream, times as second round continues

Eight teams remain in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but the Conference Finalists will be set in the coming days. The Warriors, Suns and Heat are all one win away from reaching the Conference Finals, and Golden State can punch its ticket on Wednesday night in Game 5 against the Grizzlies. The Suns and Heat, meanwhile, took 3-2 series leads over the Mavericks and 76ers on Tuesday night with convincing home wins. Philadelphia and Dallas will try to stay alive and force some Game 7s on Thursday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Moving to bullpen

Manager David Bell said Friday that Gutierrez will shift to a bullpen role, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez's first six starts of the season came as a starter, but he posted an 8.65 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 26 innings while settling for an 0-5 record. The right-hander will presumably serve as a middle reliever out of the bullpen, while Connor Overton will remain in the rotation. Gutierrez will likely be an option to serve as a spot starter at some point if needed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA

