QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — NEWS RELEASE BOARD OF FIRE AND POLICE COMMISSIONERS. Mr. Jonathan Lewin has declined the appointment as Quincy Police Chief. He indicated that both personally and professionally it was in his best interest to decline. Lewin further stated in part he was uncomfortable with the contract, and in review of the overall benefits package compared to his current salary, it was too much risk. Mr. Lewin had previously informed the board he had and was pursuing other police chief opportunities. Mr. Lewin was thankful for the Quincy police chief search process and offered to further assist the department from his current capacity.

QUINCY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO