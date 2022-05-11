ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernadine Hardisty Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

Bernadine Hardisty, 75, of Avoca, formerly of the Creston area, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Celebration of Life Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Services will be live streamed. Pastor Shari Munyon will officiate. Burial will be at the East Fairview Cemetery in Lenox. Open visitation with family receiving friends will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorials are to the Peace Haven Association 900 Antique City Drive Walnut, Ia. 51577, or P.K.D. Association. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.

Bernadine Maxine Hardisty was born June 18, 1946, in Creston, Iowa to Bernard Eugene Reimers and Maxine Elizabeth Brown. While attending Creston High School Bernadine was an active member of the Peppers Drill Team and active in playing Basketball. Bernadine graduated valedictorian of her class in Creston in 1964. She later graduated from Northwest Missouri State University following earning a Bachelor of Science degree in both business and library science.

On July 30, 1967, Bernadine was united in marriage to William Lee Hardisty at the Cromwell Congregational United Church of Christ in Cromwell. They settled in Adams County. Following graduation from college, they moved from Adams County in 1968 she began teaching in Avoca for three years prior to changing districts to Walnut where she served for the next 32 years teaching media, math, and business. She also taught at Iowa Western Community College teaching Income Tax, G.E.D. classes and math. She also tutored math for many years. Bernadine was a member of the Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. She also served as the chairman of Knox township for the Republican Party.

Survivors include her husband William L. Hardisty of Avoca; two sons, Lance W. (wife Marilyn) Hardisty of Council Bluffs, Ia. and Chad E. (wife Kirsten) Hardisty of Issaquah, Wash.; a sister Mary Ojendyk of Johnston, Ia.; five grandchildren, Angela (husband Vincent) Sbano of Conn., David (wife Alicia) Billings of Cabot, Ark., Shannon Hardisty, Reese Hardisty and Koda Hardisty all of Issaquah, Wash. and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Comments / 0

