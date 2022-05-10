West Pak Avocado Launches Party Pak; Joe Nava Comments

The thirst for craft alcohol is getting stronger and stronger, but one of the biggest problems in the industry is how centralized it has become. The traditional alcohol industry is dominated by a few powerful corporations that have been around for decades. According to reports, the top five global brewers control 80% of all production volumes and distribution of alcohol. What’s more, craft breweries are on the decline because they can’t afford to compete with big companies who are taking over the market. It’s no surprise then that people would turn to NFTs as a way to shake up this highly concentrated alcohol industry. Damon Nam is one person leading the charge to decentralize the alcohol industry and create a thriving community of like-minded people.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO