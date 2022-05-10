ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

West Pak Avocado Launches Party Pak; Joe Nava Comments

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRIETA, CA - Produce sales are in the bag with the help of West Pak Avocado’s latest launch. The company has released its Party Pak SKU, which features jumbo avocados and new festive seasonal packaging. Complete with the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark, shoppers are sure to snag one of these...

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Mango’s Fifth Avenue Flagship Offers Tailoring, Recycling and NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Mango anticipates its brand-new flagship in New York City will become one of its most profitable locations globally. Spread across three floors of the Grande Dame building on Fifth Avenue, the 23,000-square-foot store offers women’s, men’s and children’s wear alongside perks like onsite tailoring, upgraded fitting rooms, a designated place to donate clothing for recycling and five NFT experiences. “We believe [stores are] a privileged place to meet our customer,” said Toni Ruiz, Mango CEO. The flagship follows the “New Med” design Mango unveiled at it’s Barcelona flagship earlier this year, with terrazzo floors, arched mirrors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

48 hours left to save $200 on TC Sessions: Mobility

Join us at next week’s event and you’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of trends and market influences that can help you position your business for success. Here’s what serial entrepreneur Parug Demircioglu, CEO at Invemo and a partner at Nito Bikes, told us about his experience.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avocados#Fresh Fruit#Murrieta#West Pak Avocado#Party Pak Sku#The Party Pak#Grilling Gatherings#Cados
Sourcing Journal

This Initiative Wants to ‘Drive Change’ to End Modern Cotton Slavery

Click here to read the full article. The YESS initiative seeks to empower spinners and mills to identify and mitigate forced labor in cotton harvesting. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCotton Picks: USDA Funding, Reinhart x Haelixa, Recover in BangladeshXinjiang Cotton Detected in Adidas, Hugo Boss and Puma GarmentsRising Cotton Prices Behind Indian Garment Makers' Strike PlanBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

TopUp Mama looking to solve sourcing challenges for restaurants

Njavwa Mutambo, who co-founded TopUp Mama with Emilie Blauwhoff (COO) and Andrew Kibe (CTO) in February 2021, told TechCrunch that the startup has grown 10 times in the last one year, and has over 3,000 merchants (1,000 active) using its platform to make orders every month. The B2B e-commerce startup,...
RESTAURANTS
Sourcing Journal

GOTS Reports Growth in Organic Cotton Certification

Click here to read the full article. Last year saw a 19 percent rise in GOTS certified facilities. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChina Tariffs in the Hot SeatJack & Jones Will Be the First Brand to Use Milliner Organic CottonSoorty's Organic Cotton Initiative Earns Certification, Reaches Nearly 1,000 FarmersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
AGRICULTURE
L.A. Weekly

How Damon Nam Created The World’s First Community-Owned Alcohol Brand

The thirst for craft alcohol is getting stronger and stronger, but one of the biggest problems in the industry is how centralized it has become. The traditional alcohol industry is dominated by a few powerful corporations that have been around for decades. According to reports, the top five global brewers control 80% of all production volumes and distribution of alcohol. What’s more, craft breweries are on the decline because they can’t afford to compete with big companies who are taking over the market. It’s no surprise then that people would turn to NFTs as a way to shake up this highly concentrated alcohol industry. Damon Nam is one person leading the charge to decentralize the alcohol industry and create a thriving community of like-minded people.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Harvest One Reaches Supply Agreement With Canopy Growth's Spectrum Therapeutics' Online Medical Store

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. HRVOF HVT strengthened its position in the cannabis-infused market through a supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation CGC. The agreement enables Harvest One to sell its LivRelief Infused topical creams on Canopy's Spectrum Therapeutics' online medical store via an extension of its licensing agreement with Valens Agritech Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Valens Company VLNS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Colombian proptech Habi reaches unicorn status with $200M raise co-led by SoftBank and Homebrew

The startup did not reveal its exact valuation, saying only it had reached unicorn status — meaning that it is now valued at more than $1 billion. The raise follows a year of strong growth, according to the company, which saw its revenue increase by “well over 20x” in 2021. With this latest raise, Habi says it has become the second unicorn in Colombia and the only LatAm unicorn with a female founder and CEO, according to Crunchbase. It also claims that it is now the first proptech unicorn in Spanish-speaking LatAm. Brazil — where the population speaks Portuguese — is home to more than one proptech unicorn, including QuintoAndar and Loft.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Indian Food Delivery Service Swiggy to Acquire Dineout

Food delivery service Swiggy said Friday (May 13) it’s set to acquire Dineout, the Indian dining and restaurant tech platform. Swiggy, which is also based in India, said in a news release that Dineout will continue to function as an independent app following the acquisition. “Designed to capitalize on...
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

SHERBINSKIS Products Reach Canada Via Partnership With Final Bell

Final Bell Partners with SHERBINSKIS to Bring One of the World’s Most Revered Cannabis Brands to Canada. Final Bell, a provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions for cannabis brands, and SHERBINSKIS, the cult favorite California-based cannabis company, have partnered to bring SHERBINSKIS products to new areas, beginning with Canada. The first highly anticipated product launch, Orange Sherbs Live Resin All-in-One Vape, quickly sold out upon release in Ontario.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Anything But Basic: Spending Slowdown Scrambles Retail Orders

Click here to read the full article. Is demand slowing at retail? Sure looks like it. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Apparel Prices Follow April's Easing InflationCovid, Inflation Could Have Long-Term Impacts on Sourcing StrategyAre Clothing Sales in Trouble?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy