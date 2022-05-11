ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Waterfront estate listed in Washington is the ‘epitome of island living.’ Check it out

By TJ Macias
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGDu4_0faVoyll00

With its roof that looks like a dagger, one wouldn’t think that this unique-looking place — which rests on 22 acres on an island off Anacortes, Washington — is a single-family residence at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GeNc_0faVoyll00
Aerial shot Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

But it is, and it’s just as interesting on the inside as it is on the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDvov_0faVoyll00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

It’s also on the real estate market for $5.5 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xHgd_0faVoyll00
Kitchen and dining area Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

The listing on Realtor.com referrers to the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home as a “destination estate” that is “the epitome of island living.” The unique home sits on 22 acres and is steps away from the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5jEC_0faVoyll00
Family room Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

Features include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaTqM_0faVoyll00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

  • Two ponds

  • Tennis court

  • Swimming pool

  • Outdoor living area

  • Stone spa

  • Barn

  • Beachside kayak storage

  • Guest house

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00U1dG_0faVoyll00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

The layout inside the 3,646-square-foot primary residence is filled with natural light that flows in from rows of windows on the first floor where the kitchen, family room and dining area are located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se4Jq_0faVoyll00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

Access to the island is by a six-minute ferry ride from Anacortes. There is also room for a helipad as well, the listing says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doIn8_0faVoyll00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

Anacortes is about 80 miles northwest of Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNOko_0faVoyll00
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor/NWMLS

‘Stately’ historic house on the market in Kentucky ‘speaks for itself.’ Take a look

Striking $50M mansion is the most expensive home for sale in Tennessee. Check it out

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
mansionglobal.com

A Sprawling $72 Million Waterfront Hamptons Estate Is Headed to the Market

This compound in the Hamptons is headed to the market. A more than 9-acre estate in the Hamptons—which was a part of the area’s biggest residential real estate deal of 2021—is set to hit the market Tuesday for $72 million, Mansion Global has learned. It will become one of the most expensive homes on the market in the area.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Enjoy a Private Terrace With Views of Central Park From This Light-Filled, ‘Gracious’ Park Avenue Apartment

Just steps from Central Park, this distinguished building on Park Avenue is home to a six-room apartment with a grand terrace that is accessible from both the living and dining rooms.“It’s a Rosario Candela (who was a famous architect) building so the proportions of the rooms are terrific,” said listing agent Harriet Kaufman of Warburg Realty. “It has a gracious feel and it gets great light.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Russell Wilson and Ciara Nab a $25 Million European-Style Denver Mansion

Just one week after word surfaced that Russell Wilson and Ciara listed their Washington state property for $36 million, details on their new pad in Colorado have been reported. According to Dirt, the new Denver Broncos quarterback and his entertainer wife have purchased a mansion in the Cherry Hills Village area just outside of Denver. While the deal was off market and firm details on the sale price aren’t available, speculators have landed on $25 million.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epitome#Kayaks#Housing List#Realtor Com#Realtor Nwmls Features#Realtor Nwmls Access#Realtor Nwmls Anacortes#Realtor Nwmls Stately
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Asking $25 Million, This Beachfront Spec House Is Northern Florida’s Priciest Listing

An under-construction home on Florida’s Emerald Coast, shown in a rendering, is asking $25 million. A beachfront spec house on Florida’s Emerald Coast is asking $25 million, making it the most expensive home listed for sale in northern Florida, according to listing agent Jonathan Spears of Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty. If it sells at or near the listing price, it will be the most expensive home sale recorded in the area.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Nine-acre waterfront mega-mansion in the Hamptons listed for $72m

A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade...
TENNIS
mansionglobal.com

Renovated Mid-Century Modern House in San Francisco Lists for $10 Million

A Mid-Century Modern house in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood is on the market for $9.995 million. A Mid-Century Modern house in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood that was restored and expanded in 2015 has come on the market for $9.995 million. Built in 1948 by architect F.J....
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTLA

Your home may not be fully covered for fire damage

The devastating impact of the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel should serve as a wake-up call for all California homeowners to regularly make sure your insurance coverage is sufficient. This is particularly important as prices for many goods and services are at a 40-year high. Rebuilding costs you may have calculated years ago no longer […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Flipping the Layout of This ’90s Kitchen Made It Way More Spacious

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
HOME & GARDEN
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
557
Followers
220
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy