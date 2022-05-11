Waterfront estate listed in Washington is the ‘epitome of island living.’ Check it out
With its roof that looks like a dagger, one wouldn’t think that this unique-looking place — which rests on 22 acres on an island off Anacortes, Washington — is a single-family residence at first.
But it is, and it’s just as interesting on the inside as it is on the outside.
It’s also on the real estate market for $5.5 million .
The listing on Realtor.com referrers to the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home as a “destination estate” that is “the epitome of island living.” The unique home sits on 22 acres and is steps away from the beach.
Features include:
Two ponds
Tennis court
Swimming pool
Outdoor living area
Stone spa
Barn
Beachside kayak storage
Guest house
The layout inside the 3,646-square-foot primary residence is filled with natural light that flows in from rows of windows on the first floor where the kitchen, family room and dining area are located.
Access to the island is by a six-minute ferry ride from Anacortes. There is also room for a helipad as well, the listing says.
Anacortes is about 80 miles northwest of Seattle.
