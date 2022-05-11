COVID-19 cases prompt PiM to distance learn on May 12-13

PiM Arts High School in Eden Prairie will be distance learning on Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 13.

In a May 11 message to students and parents, Matt McFarlane, the school’s executive director, stated there are currently 28 students out with COVID-19. It is the school’s largest in-building spread of COVID-19 to date.

“We have many important activities in the next three weeks, including concerts, prom and graduation activities,” McFarlane wrote. “In order to give all of you the best chance to participate fully in these activities, we are going to do distance learning days on Thursday and Friday, with school resuming in person on Monday, May 16.”

When activities in the building resume on Monday, McFarlane said masking will be required at school and all activities through the end of the year.

“I know this will be hard for some students and have flashbacks to 2019-2021,” he wrote. “Please reassure them that if we all make the safest choices between now and the end of the year, there is no reason we cannot continue as scheduled.”

PiM (Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts) High School is a tuition-free public charter school located at 7255 Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie, serving students in grades 9 through 12. Authorized by the University of St. Thomas, PiM Arts High School is open to high school student artists from across the Twin Cities.