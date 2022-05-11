ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

COVID-19 cases prompt PiM to distance learn on May 12-13

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 4 days ago

PiM Arts High School in Eden Prairie will be distance learning on Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 13.

In a May 11 message to students and parents, Matt McFarlane, the school’s executive director, stated there are currently 28 students out with COVID-19. It is the school’s largest in-building spread of COVID-19 to date.

“We have many important activities in the next three weeks, including concerts, prom and graduation activities,” McFarlane wrote. “In order to give all of you the best chance to participate fully in these activities, we are going to do distance learning days on Thursday and Friday, with school resuming in person on Monday, May 16.”

When activities in the building resume on Monday, McFarlane said masking will be required at school and all activities through the end of the year.

“I know this will be hard for some students and have flashbacks to 2019-2021,” he wrote. “Please reassure them that if we all make the safest choices between now and the end of the year, there is no reason we cannot continue as scheduled.”

PiM (Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts) High School is a tuition-free public charter school located at 7255 Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie, serving students in grades 9 through 12. Authorized by the University of St. Thomas, PiM Arts High School is open to high school student artists from across the Twin Cities.

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eden Prairie, MN
Education
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Education
Eden Prairie, MN
Health
106.9 KROC

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
MIX 108

Minnesota College Swimmer Saved A Man And Two Children From Drowning

Marena Kouba was a swimmer for St. Cloud State which definitely came in handy as she and her boyfriend Dayton were on vacation in the Upper Penninsula of Michigan in July of 2020. They made their way out to a sandbar when they spotted an uncle with his niece and nephew. She told WCCO-CBS "I thought that they were laughing out in the water, but it turns out that they were actually screaming. And Dayton was like, ‘Hey maybe you should go check that out, I dove into the water and swam out there.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding school sites in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Pim#Covid#Distance Learning#Pim Arts High School
CBS Minnesota

As Baby Formula Shortage Worsens, Health Officials Release List Of Formula Alternatives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nationwide baby formula shortage is not only continuing, it’s gotten worse. Baby formula was 11% out of stock nationwide last November. Then it got worse, jumping to 31% in early April and more recently, all the way up to 40%. The shortage was fueled by pandemic supply chain issues but became severe after Abbott Nutrition had to shut down its formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after a major formula recall. Stores across the Twin Cities have empty baby formula shelves, with many placing limits on how many formula products customers can buy. “I was worried,” Emily, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

EP hires new girls’ hockey, wrestling coaches

Though we are in the midst of the spring sports grind, the Eden Prairie High School activities department recently announced a pair of hires for their winter programs. In recent weeks, EPHS has hired new coaches for girls’ hockey and wrestling. Girls’ hockey Shortly after the hockey season ended for both the boys’ and girls’ [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Eden Prairie Local News

Jack Vincent Morreale Jr.

Jack Vincent Morreale Jr., 77, of Eden Prairie, died peacefully on May 11 at The Waters of Eden Prairie.  Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, with visitation at the church one hour prior. Lunch following the service at the church. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ccxmedia.org

International Food Village Proposed for Brooklyn Center Target Site

A concept plan for an international food village aims to make Brooklyn Center a destination for global food. The ambitious new project is led by James Sanigular, owner of International Food Corporation, which supplies global foods to retailers like Cub and Hy-Vee. The main portion of the project would convert...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Jumping Worms In Minnesota: How To Stop The Spread

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The University of Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in stopping the spread of the “highly invasive” jumping worm. The U says with summer on the way and more people getting into activities like gardening and fishing, now is the time to make sure you are checking what worms you are using.
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
CBS Minnesota

Community Calls For Investigation After MPD Takes 13-Year-Old’s DNA Without Parental Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allegations of Minneapolis Police officers taking DNA samples from children without parental consent have reached Mayor Jacob Frey’s office. The Unity in Community Mediation Team brought the concerns to Minneapolis Police as soon as they were made aware of the situation, and now the community is issuing demands for transparency, accountability and consequences. This comes after a 13-year-old boy was detained by police at Phelps Park after reports of gunfire in the area earlier this month. The child was not charged, but his DNA was taken, and now his family and members of the Unity in Community Meditation Team want...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EPHS principal will take on new role with district

Robb Virgin, principal of Eden Prairie High School, is starting a new position with the school district on July 1. On Thursday, May 5, Eden Prairie Schools announced that Virgin would become executive director of personalized learning. Virgin has been principal since 2018. He served as an assistant principal in Minnetonka before coming to Eden [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
43
Followers
24
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy