ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s immediate reaction to 414-foot walk-off moonshot vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees were down by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays when star outfielder Aaron Judge stepped to the plate with a pair of runners on. Facing talented Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, Judge took a hanging slider and deposited it 414 feet into the left field seats at Yankee Stadium for his first career walk-off homer, sending the Bronx into bedlam. Following the walk-off, Judge shared his immediate reaction, with teammate Luis Severino chiming in for good measure, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Guardians' Myles Straw sitting on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Straw will move to the bench on Wednesday with Oscar Mercado starting in center field. Mercado will bat ninth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and Chicago. numberFire's models project Mercado for 9.9...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Dylan Moore
numberfire.com

Phillies option Matt Vierling to Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies optioned outfielder Matt Vierling to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Vierling started in center field on Tuesday, but he was sent down to clear a roster spot for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. Odubel Herrera is replacing Vierling in center field on Wednesday and hitting seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for Game 6 on Thursday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Lowry continues to deal with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for Game 5 and will remain out for Game 6 on Thursday. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#Numberfire
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners and Phillies meet to decide series winner

LINE: Phillies -130, Mariners +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Seattle has gone 9-6 in home games and 14-17 overall. The Mariners have gone 9-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle (foot) active on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Thybulle is active off the bench despite his questionable designation. In 19.0 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to score 12.6 FanDuel points. Thybulle's projection includes 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy