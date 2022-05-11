ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Park, CA

3 arrested in Cameron Park

By Mountain Democrat staff
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was reportedly stealing items out of vehicles parked at a hotel in Cameron Park was taken into custody Sunday, along with two other suspects allegedly found in possession of stolen property, according to officials with the...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Mountain Democrat

2 reportedly found with stolen mail

A traffic stop in Cameron Park Saturday led to the arrest of two men suspected of mail theft in the Rescue/Shingle Springs area. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported Frederick Wolger, 33, of Camino and Elijah Thomas, 28, of Placerville were also allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Police: Car Chase Results In Multiple Arrests, Gun Discovery

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase. According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane. A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound. During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window. Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts. The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard. CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested. James Calhoun, 28, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants. Messiah Hubbard, 18, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Tip leads to arrest in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Thomas Dwayne Grant, 40, of Sacramento County in connection with the stabbing and death of a man on May 12. At 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Communications Center got a call from a resident in the 1300 block of Rowena Way in the Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pizza Parlor In Citrus Heights Vandalized, Smash-And-Go

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — On May 8, a pizza parlor in Citrus Heights was vandalized, with a large number of windows broken by masked suspects, said Citrus Heights Police. The restaurant, which was a Mountain Mike’s Pizza located on Sunrise Boulevard and Antelope Road, had over 30 windows broken by vandals. Police have no suspect but are actively keeping an eye out and continue to canvass the area. The same restaurant had windows broken earlier this year, so police are looking into the possibility that the restaurant is being targeted. Although police were able to obtain video footage of the crime, the suspects were wearing a hood and mask and thus were unidentifiable.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries

A West Sacramento hit-and-run left one person with injuries on May 9. The collision occurred along eastbound I-80 at the Reed Avenue off-ramp around 5:47 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived, they discovered a van pulled over to the right-hand side of the road as well as a Honda Civic.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man caught selling shrooms

Originally publsihed as a Auburn Police Department Facebook post – “During the month of February 2022, the Placer County Special Investigation Unit (PSIU) began working with the Auburn Police Department (APD) in regards to information concerning a subject selling narcotics in the Auburn area. PSIU Task Force Agents began investigating the information and were able to make online contact with the suspected drug dealer.
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, $700K worth of stolen items recovered

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KOLO TV Reno

El Dorado deputy arrested after he allegedly shows up high for work

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer remained in the jail where he worked Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday for allegedly showing up to work high on drugs. Anthony Horne, 29, was booked into the jail in Placerville on charges of driving under the influence...
PLACERVILLE, CA

