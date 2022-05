CHICAGO — Aaron Judge remembers watching Giancarlo Stanton from a distance during his 2017 NL MVP season."It was special," he said.The tear Stanton is on now has a familiar feel.Stanton homered in his third consecutive game, Judge went deep for the second time in two nights and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 10-4 on Friday."I think about the second half of '17 for him and how I'd turn on MLB Network," Judge said. "Every other day it felt like he was getting a homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, 2 for 3, two walks. You couldn't throw...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO