Decatur, IL

Man shot in Decatur Tuesday night

WAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Decatur Tuesday...

www.wandtv.com

WCIA

Decatur Police stepping up seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced over the weekend that it will be stepping up its seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day. Decatur Police said that while Illinois has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted drivers and passengers still account for more than half the fatalities of vehicle crashes. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

8-year-old told Decatur police she saw her mom got shot

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sworn statement from Decatur Police reveals details of a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur. On May 9, at 7:28 p.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to a location on North Walnut Grove Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man shot Friday in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot Friday morning in Danville, authoriites said. Police reported they responded at about 10:15 a.m. to the area of Main Street and Jackson Street, where a maroon-colored Chevrolet Equinox was seen leaving the area at a high speed. The vehicle was followed by police before it arrived at the OSF emergency room.
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Suspect in pursuit killed after vehicle crashes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A police pursuit on Friday night that started in Menard County ended in Sangamon County when the vehicle fleeing authorities crashed, killing the driver, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. The sheriff said no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The wreck...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after two Peoria crashes

UPDATE (10:40 p.m.) - Peoria Police reopened traffic lanes at War Memorial and Knoxville and at Sterling and Scenic after car crashes there Thursday night. PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police closed off traffic lanes following two car crashes on busy city roadways Thursday night. Police said they...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

2 arrested after shot fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were arrested after a ShotSpotter alert Thursday afternoon. Police were alerted of possible shots being fired at 3:33 p.m. near Manor Court. A victim at the scene told officers they were shot at, but uninjured. They also identified a home involved in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Q985

Illinois Police ID Suspect Thanks To His Distinct White and Pink Underwear

When you were young you may have been told to pull your pants up, did you listen? It sounds like a suspect in Rockford, Illinois chose not to do that. The story is not all that humorous when the circumstances are considered. Crime and shootings are not something to joke about. The only thing that is funny is how the suspect was identified by local police.
ROCKFORD, IL
WAND TV

Teen admits to shooting Decatur child, will face prison time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who shot an 8-year-old child in Decatur will serve six years in prison. William Toussaint, 19, was arrested in July 2021 for the shooting. The victim had been shot in the arm. Toussaint pleaded guilty in court Friday to a charge of attempted aggravated...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Mattoon man dies after crash on Route 45

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after a traffic crash happened on US Route 45 Thursday afternoon. Illinois State Police District 10 troopers were dispatched to a location on US Route 45 at Coles County 250N at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash. ISP said […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Missing woman in Bloomington-Normal considered to be in danger

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KNOXVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

ISP: Semi truck rollover near Mahomet

UPDATE (12:25PM) All lanes are open. CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to a semi truck that rolled over near Mahomet. It’s on I-74 at mile post 174, which is the Prairie View Road exit. The eastbound lanes are currently shut down as authorities are diverting traffic on to US 150.
MAHOMET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rollover crash closes Southbound Sterling Avenue

UPDATE (10:29 p.m.) — Two suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Sterling Avenue near Scenic Drive Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. The occupant of the vehicle that rolled over is walking and talking, and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

10 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested 10 individuals in their most recent directed patrol on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police press release, in addition to the arrests, there were 42 vehicle stops, illegal narcotics seized, four tickets issued, one vehicle impounded, and two weapons seized. Major Incidents...
PEORIA, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Saturday, May 14

This week's wanted  The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff's departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated.  • Joshua M. King, 40, of 728 N. East St. is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He is a white male standing 5 foot 8 and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. • Krissa N. Gernigin, 20, of 1314 State...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man who died after medical incident at jail identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Hoopeston man who died after he suffered a medical incident at the Iroquois County Jail has been identified. The Iroquois County Coroner says 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at the jail Thursday morning. Solis was wanted on an...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
FireRescue1

Ill. man charged with felony for impersonating firefighter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who allegedly pretended to be a Cowden Fire Department firefighter is now being held on charges of False Personation, a Class 4 felony, ABC 20 reported. Day reportedly alleged affiliation with the CFD, according to the county's state’s attorney, then used profanity toward...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
GALESBURG, IL
WAND TV

Person killed in Coles County crash identified

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed when a motorcycle and tow truck collided in Coles County. Illinois State Police were called to US 45 and 250N Thursday just before 5 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 69-year-old Michael McKenna of Mattoon, was rushed to the hospital, but...
COLES COUNTY, IL

