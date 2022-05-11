ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redan, GA

Active bats lead Redan to Final Four

By Jay Phillips
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedan High School sent its baseball team to the Final Four of the GHSA 3A State Playoffs when the Redan Raiders beat Burke County High School 11-5, 19-9 in a double-header at Redan’s Greg Goodwin Field. The Final Four will take place May 16-17 on the road at...

