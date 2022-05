Moving day is coming soon for almost 2,000 students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. When those students return home for the summer, they leave a lot of things behind. HWS conducts an annual Community Donation, in which the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning collects those items at several dropoff points, then distributes them to community organizations that can use them. For years, the CCESL collected the items and sold them to the public at the annual Barn Sale, with the proceeds going to local non-profits. Over time, the sale got too big to manage and CCESL Director Katie Flowers says it dawned on them that there was a better way to accomplish the same goal.

GENEVA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO