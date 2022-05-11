ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Casey White faces added charge of first-degree escape

By Zach Hester
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AXwP_0faVlXAT00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The arraignment for Casey White wrapped up Tuesday night with the judge adding first-degree escape to his charges.

White was already facing a capital murder charge for the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.

News 19 crews inside the courtroom said the defense stated they will be filing motions, including a change of venue. The judge said the court date for White’s capital murder trial will likely remain the same.

The judge said authorities will look for alternate places to house Casey White.

White arrived back at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Tuesday night after being moved from Indiana, where he and accomplice Vicky White were caught by police. Vicky White died Monday night at an Evansville, Ind. hospital after a single self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The coroner has ruled her death a suicide.

Police scanner recording, dashcam footage shows final moments of manhunt for Casey, Vicky White

38-year-old Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday, April 29 with assistance from former Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Investigators say the pair got caught in a police chase on Monday before authorities crashed into the couple’s car.

Video below shows Lauderdale County authorities taking White from the Lauderdale County Courthouse and getting into a van as they prepared to transfer him to the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Birmingham:

‘There’s no way he could plan this whole escape’: Casey White’s former attorney reacts to his escape

Authorities arrived with White in Birmingham just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, where he will be housed until his next court date.

For everything News 19 knows on the manhunt, its preparation, and the aftermath, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Ex-detention deputy sentenced for hitting restrained inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for assaulting a restrained inmate. Twenty-six-year-old Jorge Alberto Mateos of Noblesville, pleaded guilty to a felony civil rights offense for what federal prosecutors on Friday termed “his unreasonable use of force.” Court documents […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Rogersville, AL
State
Indiana State
City
Birmingham, AL
WSFA

Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

$20,000 of stolen property recovered in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A 27-year-old Owensboro man was arrested after police believe he stole a John Deer Gator, various lawn equipment and a utility trailer. On Tuesday, a corporal says he responded to two separate theft complaints where a John Deer Gator valued at $13,000 and lawn equipment worth $1,205 had been stolen. According […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro pursuit ends with crash, teenager in custody

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says a teenager led officers on a short pursuit Sunday morning that ended in a crash. The day before, officers say they responded to the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive for a reported firearm discharge. The victim told police she was driving on Southtown Boulevard […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Violent Crime#Whnt#Lauderdale County Sheriff
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect pretends to be caretaker, offers drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) was dispatched to the 1000 block of Fulton Pkwy on May 13 around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a suspect pretending to be a man’s caretaker. EPD says the victim told them that the suspect said he was sent by another caretaker to take care of the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WAFF

Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on murder charges as announced on Friday. Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for capital murder for the killing of Chester Jordan in May 2021. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

Jury finds Evansville man guilty of dealing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County Superior Court jury has found a man guilty of dealing methamphetamine. The jury reached the verdict on Freddie Demarka Reed III after a two day trial. Authorities say law enforcement assigned to the US Marshals Task Force arrested Reed after a brief chase near the intersection of Bell […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect holds driver at gunpoint, steals pizza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) says a pizza delivery man was held at gunpoint in the early hours of May 13. Officers were dispatched to Morton Ave. and Ravenswood Dr. to reports of a holdup in progress according to authorities. Police say when officers arrived on the scene and met with the pizza […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Missing teen in Muhlenberg County located

UPDATE: The Greenville Police Department confirms she has been located and returned home. GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Police Department, 16-year-old Patience Hoskins was last seen at her home in Greenville around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lamasco’s robbery leaves theft suspect unidentified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are looking for more information on a theft suspect after Lamasco Bar and Grill was robbed early Saturday morning. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a theft in progress at the bar. When they arrived, police say they learned that the suspect had allegedly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WSMV

Giles County charges three people with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released new information on Friday in the investigation of a recent shooting south of Pulaski. Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirm three have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to this case:. Joseph Bowen.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy