Flood Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Hardy affecting Sharp and Fulton Counties. .A rapid rise is likely on the Spring River during the overnight hours, with the river cresting around flood stage at Hardy on Saturday Morning. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Hardy. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water is breaking out of the banks and flooding low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise rapidly to a crest of near 10.0 feet tomorrow morning. This event is not expected to be prolonged. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Spring River Hardy 10.0 4.4 Fri 11 PM 4.5 4.2 4.1 10.0 7 AM 5/14

FULTON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO