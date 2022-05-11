Concert Guide: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra unveils Summer Season 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced a jam-packed catalog of free and paid concert performances ahead of Summer.

Plans for a total of 16 concerts were released Wednesday. Included are 10 free shows featuring the orchestra in full display. The performances start on July 2nd and go on through the 29th.

The following list outlines the paid -event schedule for this upcoming season:

Jurassic Park in Concert Saturday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre



Attendees will be treated to this action-packed adventure, as never seen before: projected in HD, led by RPO performer John Williams’ famous score live to film.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert Live to Film Saturday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre



The RPO will perform its Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to film. The beloved film features songs and scores by the team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

National Geographic’s Symphony For Our World Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre



National Geographic’s stunning nature footage is paired with an original symphony composed by Bleeding Fingers Music, and performed by your RPO.

Here is the complete list of free concert series, taking place at indoor and outdoor venues:

July 5 at 6:30 p.m : Susan B. Anthony Square Park (39 King Street)

: Susan B. Anthony Square Park (39 King Street) July 12 at 6:30 p.m : Barrington Street Park (105 Barrington Street)

: Barrington Street Park (105 Barrington Street) July 19 at 6:30 p.m : 500 Norton Street (behind Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center)

: 500 Norton Street (behind Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center) July 26 at 6:30 p.m : Maplewood Rose Garden (250 Maplewood Avenue)

Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m: Square (400 Bakers Park, by House of Guitars)

Square (400 Bakers Park, by House of Guitars) Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m : Under the Stars (Parcel 5) with Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik

: Under the Stars (Parcel 5) with Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m : Ontario Beach Park with Herb Smith

: Ontario Beach Park with Herb Smith Friday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m : Geneseo , SUNY Geneseo’s Saratoga Field with post-concert fireworks

: Geneseo , SUNY Geneseo’s Saratoga Field with post-concert fireworks Saturday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m : Frontier Field with Byron Stripling

: Frontier Field with Byron Stripling Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m : Perinton Center Stage Amphitheatre Concert Series

Tickets for paid events will be available for purchase starting Friday, May 27, according to organizers. To grab tickets online visit rpo.org or call (585) 454-2100. In-person tickets are also available 60 minutes prior to show at the Eastman Theatre Box Office.

Pricing for children’s tickets ages 3-17 starts at $18, and they are available only by phone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.