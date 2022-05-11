ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Concert Guide: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra unveils Summer Season 2022

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xh95h_0faVk0Tc00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced a jam-packed catalog of free and paid concert performances ahead of Summer.

Plans for a total of 16 concerts were released Wednesday. Included are 10 free shows featuring the orchestra in full display. The performances start on July 2nd and go on through the 29th.

The following list outlines the paid -event schedule for this upcoming season:

  • Jurassic Park in Concert
    • Saturday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

Attendees will be treated to this action-packed adventure, as never seen before: projected in HD, led by RPO performer John Williams’ famous score live to film.

  • Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert Live to Film
    • Saturday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

The RPO will perform its Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to film. The beloved film features songs and scores by the team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

  • National Geographic’s Symphony For Our World
    • Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

National Geographic’s stunning nature footage is paired with an original symphony composed by Bleeding Fingers Music, and performed by your RPO.

Here is the complete list of free concert series, taking place at indoor and outdoor venues:

  • July 5 at 6:30 p.m : Susan B. Anthony Square Park (39 King Street)
  • July 12 at 6:30 p.m : Barrington Street Park (105 Barrington Street)
  • July 19 at 6:30 p.m : 500 Norton Street (behind Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center)
  • July 26 at 6:30 p.m : Maplewood Rose Garden (250 Maplewood Avenue)
  • Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m: Square (400 Bakers Park, by House of Guitars)
  • Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m : Under the Stars (Parcel 5) with Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik
  • Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m : Ontario Beach Park with Herb Smith
  • Friday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m : Geneseo , SUNY Geneseo’s Saratoga Field with post-concert fireworks
  • Saturday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m : Frontier Field with Byron Stripling
  • Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m : Perinton Center Stage Amphitheatre Concert Series

Tickets for paid events will be available for purchase starting Friday, May 27, according to organizers. To grab tickets online visit rpo.org or call (585) 454-2100. In-person tickets are also available 60 minutes prior to show at the Eastman Theatre Box Office.

Pricing for children’s tickets ages 3-17 starts at $18, and they are available only by phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

ELLWANGER GARDEN – ROCHESTER’S “SECRET GARDEN”

The Ellwanger Garden, brimming with rare and beautiful perennials, is open to the public during select weekends in May and June. Located at 625 Mt. Hope Avenue, Rochester’s “secret garden” is maintained by The Landmark Society of Western New York. This living preservation site, established in 1867 by famed Rochester nurseryman George Ellwanger, boasts eight different kinds of perennials, including strong collections of peonies, roses, daylilies, hostas, irises and spring and summer flowering bulbs.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Howard Ashman
Person
Byron Stripling
mhflsentinel.com

Avon Corn Festival To Return This Summer

Two years is long enough! Although the Covid scourge hasn’t gone away there are bright summer days just ahead. One of them is Saturday, Aug. 13, the day the annual Avon Corn Festival returns for the 34th time. With the machinery already in motion, Avon Rotary vows that nothing...
AVON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee Brew House looking to hire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Genesee Brew House is more than just beer. The company recently invested about $20 million in equipment and is launching a campaign featuring its employees. It's looking to add more people. Brewery leaders say hiring amid COVID has been hard. The campaign, "Made For...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastman Kodak#Concerts#Rpo#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
FingerLakes1.com

Rose Walk returns in Canandaigua on June 11

For the first time since 2019, UR Medicine Thompson Health will host its annual Rose Walk on Saturday, June 11, at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park, 151 Charlotte St. in Canandaigua. The event will be held rain or shine, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Rose Walk participants...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Cristina Domingues Leaving Spectrum News: Where Is the Veteran News Anchor Going?

Cristina Domingues has spent the last four years of a two-decade-long career at Spectrum News in Rochester. Not only has she presented groundbreaking reports, but this journalist’s story is also an inspiration. So Rochester residents were disappointed when Cristina Domingues announced that she is leaving Spectrum News. The usual questions soon followed. Her followers want to know why she is leaving Spectrum News and where she is going next. Fortunately for those who follow her career, Cristina Domingues answered several questions and hinted at something big in the future.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

On The Water in Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY has a reputation as an industrial and enterprising city, but many don’t know that it’s also surrounded by clear, cool waters and outdoor playgrounds. In fact, its proximity to water is what made Rochester a boomtown – largely thanks to the mule-drawn canal boats that transported goods along the Erie Canal.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy