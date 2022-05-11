ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Pet Centered Events Planned for This Weekend in Both Dewey Beach and Ocean City

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last week's nor'easter wiped out several scheduled events, here's hoping for a much better time weather wise as we head into the middle of May and inch ever so closer to Memorial Day Weekend 2022. We have some great events to tell you about this week in locations...

www.capegazette.com

#The Beaches
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore has impressive background

As a retired state representative of 24 years from northern Delaware and now a 20-plus-year resident of Lewes, I would like to summarize why I am voting for Ric Moore for the mayor's position. I became a friend of Ric when we attempted to preserve the Fourth Street woodlands, described in the 2005 comprehensive plan. We also worked together on several community-based issues that were very controversial beginning 10 to 15 years ago.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City bull riding event could add country concert

Although the details are still sketchy, a bull riding event planned for early next month may add a country concert element to its packed roster of bucking bovines and associated vendors. The inaugural Bull on the Beach Professional Bull Riding, or PBR, competition and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo is...
Cape Gazette

Gary’s hosts Dewey Beach Brewfest

Gary’s in Dewey Beach was the scene of the 11th annual Dewey Beach Brewfest, which brought together local and national breweries to serve good libations and raise money for good causes. Gary’s co-owner Holly Sloniewski said this year’s event raised money for Sean’s House in Newark, a mental health...
FOOD & DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Carey to sponsor Children’s Beach House May 23 golf event

Businesswoman, philanthropist and community volunteer Ellison Carey recently presented Children’s Beach House with a gift of $10,000 to become the naming sponsor of the Lewes-based nonprofit’s 2022 charity golf event. Carey has served for many years as event co-chair with fellow Children’s Beach House board member Bernadette “Bernie” Polinski.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware celebrates Arbor Day at Rehoboth Elementary

In Delaware, the 150th annual Arbor Day celebration May 6 was a star-studded affair, as Gov. John Carney and state and local officials celebrated trees, and students from all over the state who took part in a statewide Arbor Day poster contest. At Rehoboth Elementary School, Carney and students statewide...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Dogfish hosts Weekend of Compelling Ales and Spirits

After a two-year hiatus, Dogfish Head in Milton brought back one of its signature events May 7: The Weekend of Compelling Ales and Spirits. The event featured 13 Dogfish beers and three cocktail combinations, with each drink paired with food from Dogfish’s kitchen. Many of the beers were specially made for the event, such as Oatmeal Reimagined Reimagined, an oat-based ale; Cantarito Gold, a golden ale with a hint of fruitiness similar to a cocktail; and Quartered and Chunked, a hazy IPA.
MILTON, DE

