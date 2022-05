Owner Billy Rawstrom and Susan Rawstrom announced via Facebook and website that the restaurant side of Maiale on Lancaster Avenue just outside Wilmington has closed. “After 13 successful years of business, we have decided that the time has come to close the restaurant side of Maiale. The last two years have been difficult due to Covid, inflation, and lack of employees. We thought it was in our best interest to close the restaurant and focus on continuing the food truck and farmer’s market circuit,” Rawstrom wrote.

1 DAY AGO