"How to Learn a Language"

We’re living in unprecedented times. Sure, five years ago the experts probably could have told you that we were due for a global pandemic, or that Russia was likely to make a big political move. But the average American had no idea to expect any of that. Before the 2020 election, you wouldn’t have guessed that Donald Trump would run for President — and win. Looking towards the future, it’s likely your kids will have jobs that don’t even exist yet. Technology is developing at a rapid rate: Humans are racing to Mars, drones are becoming the centerpiece of war, and artificial intelligence is reaching sci-fi levels of sophistication. And who knows how climate change will affect our childrens’ lives?
