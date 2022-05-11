Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Superior, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette County through 1215 AM EDT At 1202 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 9 miles south of Marquette, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marquette, Presque Isle, K. I. Sawyer Airport, Harvey, K I Sawyer, Trowbridge Park, Sands, Skandia, Beaver Grove, The 553 and 480 Crossroads and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO