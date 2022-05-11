Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Drummond to 3 miles northeast of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO