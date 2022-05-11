ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee softball sweeps Orchard View

By McLain Moberg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chippewas swept Muskegon Orchard View Tuesday afternoon, winning the first contest 18-3 and the second outing...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onekama, MI
Manistee, MI
Sports
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Onekama, MI
Sports
WOOD

Enjoy the sun & course at Brookside Golf & Grill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to get out in the sun and play some golf and want to try a new course, we’ve got a suggestion for you! Brookside Golf & Grill has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. They have a newly redesigned clubhouse, located in the community of Gowen and we’re taking you there!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Chippewas#Chips
99.1 WFMK

Sunken Underwater: The Ghost Town of Belvidere, Michigan

I've written about other Michigan towns that have been buried:. SINGAPORE, buried under the sand dunes near Saugatuck in Allegan County. RAWSONVILLE, buried under Bellevue Lake in Wayne County. Well now here's another one: BELVIDERE buried under the waters of Lake St. Clair at the mouth of the Clinton River...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Experience the Hex Hatch in Northern Michigan—It’s Epic

No showers. No cooking. When the mayflies hatch in Northern Michigan, it’s all about the trout. Experience the magic of the Hex hatch. Plus 6 pieces of essential hexing gear for your trip. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
593
Followers
680
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy