“I’ve never seen a moon in the sky that, if it didn’t take my breath away, at least misplaced it for a moment.” –Colin Farrell. The May full moon is known as “the Flower Moon,” and this year it will also be the first supermoon of 2022. That means the moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, so it appears larger and brighter. Along with this, there will also be a “Blood Moon,” or total lunar eclipse. This is a pretty rare event, when the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun (full moon) AND the tilt of the earth’s orbit lines up perfectly with the orbit of the moon. The eclipse should be visible starting around 9:30 pm on May 15, and should peak just after midnight on May 16. That will be the time to see the full “Flower Supermoon” at its most spectacular, so take a nap on Sunday so you can stay up!

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO