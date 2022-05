In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this episode of The Indy discusses accessibility to mental and physical health facilities in Santa Barbara and throughout California. Host Molly McAnany speaks with Luz Reyes-Martín, VP of Engagement and the Action Fund for Planned Parenthood Central Coast, about what California is doing to prepare for the potential influx of people seeking reproductive care as women’s constitutional right to abortion access has been threatened with the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Indy Reporter Jennifer Yoshikoshi sits down with Toni Navarro and Suzanne Grimmesey of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness to talk about the lack of inpatient psychiatric beds at the state and national level for patients who need and seek help.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO