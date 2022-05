May 10 (Reuters) - (This May 10 story corrects first paragraph to say Canoo had access to $600 million in capital, not that it was trying to raise more money) Electric vehicle company Canoo Inc (GOEV.O) on Tuesday warned investors it might not be able to meet its financial obligations, saying it had access to $600 million in funding but added it had "substantial doubt" about its going concern.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO