Suspended Keystone Oaks music teacher facing felony child pornography charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police have filed felony child pornography charges against an employee of the Keystone Oaks School District.

Thomas Robert Duxbury, 32, of Wilkins Township, was arraigned Wednesday morning on several charges of sexual abuse of children and is free on bail.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Dr. William Stropkaj said Duxbury has been on administrative leave since April 22 when police alerted the district to their investigation.

Duxbury is accused of sharing child pornography on Snapchat and a messaging app, police said. While investigating, police said they found evidence from multiple social media platforms.

He's a music teacher at the middle and high schools, as well as a gifted support teacher at the middle school. He also worked in all three elementary school buildings, the district said.

The district said it is not aware of charges involving any Keystone Oaks students. However, they said they are making counseling service available to any student who needs it.

The letter to district families said, "The safety of our students is our top priority. We do not take this situation lightly and we will continue to work with the Allegheny County Police Department throughout the course of their investigation."