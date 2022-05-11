ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch Series 7 just fell to 2022’s lowest price

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJ24r_0faVe8BK00

The Apple Watch Series 7 is wildly popular and it’s currently down to its lowest price of 2022. If ever there was a time to finally pull the trigger and buy one, this is it.

Head over to Apple’s site and you’ll see that the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 if you buy one from Apple. Considering how much better it is than any other smartwatch out there, that’s already an incredible value.

But if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find that the Apple Watch Series 7 price just fell to $329 for the 41mm model. Or, if you want the larger 45mm version, it’s on sale starting at just $359.

Or, if you want a GPS + Cellular model, you can save up to $100 depending on which case and band combo you want.

Those aren’t just the lowest prices of the year, as a matter of fact. They also happen to match the Apple Watch Series 7’s all-time low prices, period. That means there has never been a better time to pick up the flagship Apple Watch!

Lowest Apple Watch Series 7 price ever

Have you been considering an Apple Watch for yourself? Well, Amazon is running a surprising deal on Apple’s latest Watch model. And that includes a huge $70 discount off the most popular SKU among our readers. Believe it or not, that means you can actually pick up an Apple Watch at the lowest price ever!

It should be no surprise that the Apple Watch Series 7 was one of the most popular tech gifts ahead of the holidays last year. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple’s smartwatch and makes it even better.

The new display on the Series 7 is 20% larger than Apple’s older displays. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature. That is obviously a very timely addition to Apple’s top wearable.

Amazon has been running a big sale for a while, offering great discounts on so many Apple Watch Series 7 SKUs. Now, several additional discounts have been added to the sale with new all-time low prices. But several options have already sold out. That means you’ll need to hurry if you’re hoping to get in on the action.

There are plenty of Apple products on sale right now on Amazon, too. AirPods Pro are down to the best price of 2022 so far. You’ll find great prices on AirPods 3 and AirPods 2.

Everyone knows that as an iPhone user, you also need an Apple Watch and AirPods. Now, you can save big on all of Apple’s must-have accessories.

The Apple Watch Series 7 price discounts are definitely the most noteworthy deals right now, though. You’ll find prices as low as $329 for the GPS model and $429 for the cellular model.

There’s no way this deal will be around for very long, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

Apple Watch Series 7 fast facts

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind if you plan to take advantage of the Apple Watch Series 7 price discounts:

  • Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s newest and fastest Apple Watch model ever
  • The new Always-on Retina display is nearly 20% larger than the Series 6
  • Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular
  • An all-new sensor and updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level
  • ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse
  • Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors
  • The upgraded S7 chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 7 up to 20% faster than its predecessor
  • Includes support for 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
  • Apple Watch tracks your daily activity and syncs with the Fitness app on your iPhone
  • You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance
  • Water resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch
  • Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone

#Airpods#Apple Products#Apple Watch#The Apple Watch Series 7#Sku
BGR.com

BUSINESS
