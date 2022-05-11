ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli PM's coalition hangs on as Ra'am announces return

By Barak Ravid
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago

Israel's fragile coalition got a bit more stable on Wednesday when the Islamist Ra'am party announced it would return to the fold. Why it matters: The opposition had tabled a bill to move toward new elections, but withdrew it after the announcement from Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas, which confirmed the bill...

Axios

Palestinians mark Nakba Day amid outrage over killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Palestinians on Sunday rallied across the occupied Palestinian territories to mark the day of the Nakba, or "catastrophe," which commemorates the displacement of hundreds of thousands Palestinians during the events that led to Israel's founding in 1948. The big picture: In addition to Palestinian flags and the keys that have...
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
Axios

Sweden's ruling party announces support for NATO application

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats announced Sunday that they will support an application to join NATO, paving the way for the Scandinavian country to submit a joint bid with its strategic ally and neighbor Finland. Why it matters: Sweden's possible reversal of more than 200 years of military non-alignment is the...
Axios

Austin urges "immediate ceasefire" in call with Russia's defense minister

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke Friday with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu in the leaders' first conversation since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Driving the news: Austin "urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Axios

Putin warns Finland's NATO application would harm relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Finnish President Sauli Niinisto during a phone call on Saturday that a Finnish application for NATO membership "could have a negative effect on Russia-Finland relations," according to a statement released by the Kremlin’s press service. Why it matters: Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a...
Axios

Blinken meets with NATO, Ukrainian officials in Berlin

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with NATO allies and senior Ukrainian officials in Berlin on Sunday to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: Kyiv is seeking additional military assistance to fend off Russia's ongoing offensive in the Donbas and humanitarian aid to help stabilize the country and shore up food security in other countries.
Axios

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies at 73

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday at the age of 73, state media reported. The big picture: Sheikh Khalifa had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014. His brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, has been considered the de facto ruler of the country since then.
