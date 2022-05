A Nowata man is arrested in Nowata County on a federal warrant. 34-year-old Matthew Speer was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Nowata Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Speer was arrested for a no bond federal warrant after he was indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges in Indian Country. The charges are from an incident that happened in Delaware, Oklahoma on January 11th.

NOWATA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO