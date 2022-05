INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced Thursday that three people had been arrested for their alleged roles in an attempted robbery and robbery of armored vehicles in December 2021. On December 15, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of Emerson Way, near East 56th Street on Indianapolis' northeast side, for an attempted armed robbery of an armored vehicle. The next day, police responded to the 8700 block of East Washington Street, west of Post Road on Indy's far east side, for an armed robbery of another armored vehicle.

