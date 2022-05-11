ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IA

Iowa State Patrol rescues pursuit suspect from burning car on I-29

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lr1Lk_0faVcESr00

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State Patrol arrested a pursuit suspect whose vehicle started on fire.

According to a Facebook post , troopers captured a driver that attempted to elude officers on Interstate 29 in Harrison County.

Officials ID Nebraska officer, driver involved in shooting

Authorities said stop sticks were successfully deployed in front of the fleeing vehicle, but the driver continued to drive on the flat tires, which caused the car to catch fire.

Troopers were able to remove the driver from the car before they were taken to jail.

No one was injured in the incident.

The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Roadway worker killed by vehicle in SW Iowa

A road construction worker was struck by a vehicle and killed near Red Oak Thursday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say...
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
RED OAK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Custer County is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two people were found dead. According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday, local law enforcement in Custer County requested assistance from the NSP to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow.
BROKEN BOW, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Patrol#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
WOWT

High-speed car chase in Iowa ends in fiery wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Part of a police pursuit was caught on camera of a spectacular scene on I-29 Monday. “Here they come. Black Honda Civic being chased by two cops! I watched the dude try to hit him with spike sticks!” said Zavier Peterson. As Iowa state...
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest teen twice on Thursday

Fremont police arrested a Fremont teenager twice on Thursday for a pair of incidents. At 8:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 1700 block of North Lincoln Avenue in reference to a possible impaired person. Officers had contact with Benjamin N. Connelly, 18, of Fremont. Connelly left...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

LPD: Woman involved in Tuesday crash dies from injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police have confirmed that a woman who was hit by a car late Tuesday night has died. The Lincoln Police Department says Courtney Hubbell, 29, died from her injuries suffered when she was hit by a vehicle on West O Street near Northwest 20th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KETV.com

At least one critically injured as car and motorcycle collide

OMAHA, Neb. — At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after a car and motorcycle collided. Omaha Police were investigating the crash near the intersection of 72nd and Spring. It happened around noon. Immediate details on what led up to the crash were...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

At least eight cars involved in Highway 30 accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Mix 97-3

Iowa Man Passed Out in Drivers Seat, Gets Arrested

Sometimes a police officer has to make a tough decision about whether or not to arrest someone. Sometimes it is unbelievably easy to make that decision. This is an example of the latter for one Iowa man. According to NWestIowa.com, 43-year-old Ruben Galvan was found passed out while sitting behind...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Riverside Hydraulic Line Fire Leads to AirCare Transport Tuesday

One person was injured in a fire caused by a hydraulic line Tuesday morning in rural Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center states at 8:15 a.m. they received a call of a hydraulic line that went up in flames inside a shop at 1106 Redwood Avenue. The fire was extinguished when agencies arrived, and an adult male was transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of burns. Minimal damage was incurred to the building. Riverside Fire and QRS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City mom sentenced to prison for throwing son

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing her 16-month-old son, causing a skull fracture. Avigahi Cheron Hernandez, 21, is to turn herself in on Wednesday to begin serving her prison sentence. She pleaded guilty on April 21 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended from child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy