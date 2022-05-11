Iowa State Patrol rescues pursuit suspect from burning car on I-29

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State Patrol arrested a pursuit suspect whose vehicle started on fire.

According to a Facebook post , troopers captured a driver that attempted to elude officers on Interstate 29 in Harrison County.

Authorities said stop sticks were successfully deployed in front of the fleeing vehicle, but the driver continued to drive on the flat tires, which caused the car to catch fire.

Troopers were able to remove the driver from the car before they were taken to jail.

No one was injured in the incident.

The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

