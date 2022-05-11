ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballots In The Mail 05.11.2022

Cover picture for the articleYour ballot is in the mail. That’s the message from the...

Redistricting Map Discussion 05.13.2022

The redistricting map continues to generate discussion, disagreement and threats. Now, the Liberal League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo county is asking to join a lawsuit challenging the county’s new map for supervisors. The Citizens For Good Government filed a lawsuit against the county in January over the new map. It’s most often called the Patten Map, after the south county man who created it, Richard Patton.
Supervisors 05.12.2022

They went out Monday, so you should be receiving it in the mail this week. The election process continues to be a sore subject to constituents. At last week’s supervisors meeting, several speakers attacked chairman Bruce Gibson for his unwillingness to discuss it. Another related issue is the way supervisor Bruce Gibson has represented himself as the new supervisor in Atascadero. Supervisor Debbie Arnold took issue with his position at the last board meeting.
Death notices for May 8-12

Kathleen Moore, age 73, a resident of Templeton passed away on May 8, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Merry Margaret Ellis, age 93, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death...
Santa Barbara Officials Surveil Homeless Camps

A midday meeting on Thursday on the tracks just off the freeway in Montecito was the scene of a multi-agency effort to coordinate the cleanup of homeless encampments in the city and county. Sharon Byrne of the Montecito Association, County Supervisor Das Williams, Santa Barbara City Councilpersons Oscar Gutierrez and...
Lozano Backs Out of County Superintendent Debate

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara announce that Christy Lozano has backed out of their hosted County Superintendent debate one day before it was scheduled to take place. On Wednesday afternoon, the League of Women Voters released a press statement explaining that Lozano would not agree to sign...
Abortion Protests at High Schools 05.13.2022

At Atascadero high school yesterday, about 25 students took part in a walk out in support of abortion. They were protesting the possibility of the US supreme court overturning Roe versus Wade. Students chanted, “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate.”. They marched from the...
Atascadero City Council 05.11.2022

The Atascadero city council met last night at the historic rotunda. Fire chief Casey Bryson gave a report on weed abatement and why it’s important this time of year. He said that weed abatement is an important strategy in reducing the risk of a wildfire. He says cutting your weeds once is not enough. You have to keep weeds and grass below 4” in height.
Salinas Riverbed Grazing 05.11.2022

The city of Paso Robles receives approval to manage the Salinas riverbed. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife authorizes the city under the lake and stream bed alteration agreement to move forward with the Salinas river vegetation management project. So, the herd of sheep and goats consuming vegetation in...
Red Light Roundup 05/02-05/08/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 02, 2022. 23:19— Brandon Christopher...
In California, the world’s largest legal weed market is going up in smoke

KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
Chico residents prepare for Cal Water Phase 2 guidelines

CHICO, Calif. - Chico residents are finding different tricks to keep their lawns green and looking into drought-resistant options as Cal Water Phase 2 guidelines will go into effect on May 22. Some of the guidelines include residents needing to fix leaks and breaks within 5 days, having to use...
Navigating the surf by stagecoach

Rincon Point may be known as the Queen of the Coast today, but travelers of the mid-1800s had some other words for it. Although various stretches of the stagecoach route ran on the beach, according to historian Charles F. Outland, only in the Rincon area was travel truly dangerous. The beach abutted a steep cliff just east of the point, around what was then called Punta Gorda, now La Conchita. Often the stage had to navigate through the surf. When the tide was high, lots of things could go wrong: the horses could lose their footing, the wheels could get stuck on boulders or logs hidden by the surf, or a wave could upend the stage altogether.
