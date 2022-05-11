Man arrested after forging divorce papers, getting married again, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of forging signatures on divorce papers before marrying another woman was arrested.
Joshua Eduardo Rosales, 25, was arrested on a charge of Bigamy, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.Mercedes ISD educator arrested for improper relationship with student
On March 9, the victim filed a report with Brownsville PD stating that Rosales was forging signatures to produce divorce papers. According to police, Rosales forged the victim and the judge’s signatures and then got married to another woman.
At the time, Rosales was still legally married to the victim when he got married to the second woman.Fourth suspect in bar assault case in custody
A warrant was issued and Rosales was stopped at Gateway Bridge and transported to the city jail. He was arraigned on May 7 and received bonds totaling $10,000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 2