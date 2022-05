Habitat for Humanity of Berks County celebrated their latest home dedication on Tulpehocken Street Wednesday afternoon in Reading. Jennifer was living on Tulpehocken Street and saving for a house when she learned that her landlord was selling the home where she lived with her two children. Her landlord didn’t want to wait until Jennifer was ready to purchase, and through no fault of her own, she found herself homeless.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO