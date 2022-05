God, hearing all those things take me back to my childhood, being a little kid and walking down the crowded and loud hallways within the Alameda Swap Meet. I’d walk out of the main building and BOOM! In between the two lots that make up the Swap Meet—–my sole motivation for going and enduring the 40 minute long car ride—los vendedores (the vendors).

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO