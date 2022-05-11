ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Middletown Is Here To Help

middletownri.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave a problem with a pothole, downed...

www.middletownri.com

middletownri.com

Give Pedestrians & Bicyclists Plenty Of Room

Summer is on the way and with the weather change, more pedestrians and bicyclists will be out enjoying all that Middletown has to offer. Make sure to give them plenty of room to keep everyone safe. #SafetyFirst #LiveWorkPlay #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Learn More About Invasive Plants In Middletown

Recently, the Town's Conservation Commission hosted a presentation from an invasive plant expert about the trouble bittersweet, knotweed and other species are causing. To watch a video of the talk, go to Invasive. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Town leaves it up to business owners purchasing RIDOT land

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council last week passed on the opportunity to purchase Rhode Island Department of Transportation property along George Washington Highway, leaving it to property owners to decide whether to buy parcels of land between the state highway and their land. During the May 3 council...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
Valley Breeze

New Cumberland Police Chief looks to maintain community connection

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department will welcome its new chief of police, Matthew Benson, with a formal ceremony later this month. Benson has been officially declared successor to retired Chief John Desmarais. He has been a commissioner for the Rhode Island Accreditation Commission since 2018, with numerous awards to his name.
CUMBERLAND, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire department respond to truck fire, exploding fuel tank

“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.
#Pothole
reportertoday.com

A Historic First for Seekonk

Sandra Lowery made history on Saturday as she was installed as the town’s first female Fire Chief. Lowery had been serving as Interim Chief before her appointment to the position by the Board of Selectmen last October. Lowery has been a member of the department for 20 years. “You...
SEEKONK, MA
newportthisweek.com

Last Chapter for SVF’s Swiss Village

The SVF Foundation of Newport has announced it will make charitable donations to three recipients as it officially writes the last chapter of its history and will dissolve later this year. Last December, SVF announced it had completed its Biodiversity Preservation Project – a 20-year mission to cryopreserve the genetics...
NEWPORT, RI
middletownri.com

Public Safety Interns Sought By Middletown Police

Interested in a fun summer job where you learn about law enforcement and help others? The Middletown Police Department is seeking public safety interns to learn about community policing. To apply, visit Intern online. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
News Break
Politics
mybackyardnews.com

NATHANAEL GREENE HOMESTEAD – COVENTRY, RHODE ISLAND

Living Historians from the 18th, 19th century and other time periods will be on-site providing historical presentations, drills and musket demonstrations. Featuring the Kingston Reds 1775, 2nd RI Volunteers Co. B (Civil War) 24th Regt. of Foot Anglo-Zulu Wars. Admission to Timeline and grounds free, donations gladly accepted. Tours of...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Decorated Army veteran living in Rhode Island celebrates 102nd birthday

BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — Cpl. Arthur Medeiros, who is a United States Army veteran, is celebrating his 102nd birthday. He enjoyed cake with friends from BAYADA Home Health, an international home health care provider in Rhode Island, Thursday afternoon. “I never thought I’d make it to 102,” Medeiros said....
BRISTOL, RI
WSBS

It’s Illegal in MA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$100 Fine

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rimonthly.com

Save this House: A Whimsical Fairy-Tale Cottage on Four Woodsy Acres in North Kingstown

Welcome, readers, to a new feature of Rhode Island Monthly we’re calling “Save this House.”. We love all homes: Victorians, Colonials, capes, condos, lofts, raised ranches, contemporaries, beach cottages. They’re all beautiful in their own ways, whether they’re worn through with interesting details, time-honed patinas or tasteful decor. But once in a while a house comes along that has good bones and intriguing elements, but just needs a little upkeep and love to bring out its true potential.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- May 12, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to manage some decent cod action whenever the weather has provided a window to get out on the grounds. High hook has generally been landing 3-4 keepers, with jigs starting to outfish bait this week. The fleet also made their first squid trip last Friday, and the results were strong. They got into squid as soon as the jigs hit the water, and high hook managed close to 3 buckets! Cod fishing will continue through April and into early May when they might have a chance to start targeting fluke. Reservations continue to be required for cod trips so be sure to book online or call the office before heading to the dock.
HOBBIES
Valley Breeze

Lateral transfer policy working as Lincoln police hire three, promote four

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department promoted four members to the rank of lieutenant and swore in three new officers last Friday. Keith Feather, Brandon Fox, Jason Marquis and Bradley Stewart have been promoted to lieutenant, while Matthew Jenkins, Jonathan Karraz and Victoria Platt enter Lincoln’s ranks after transferring from the Central Falls Police Department.
LINCOLN, RI

