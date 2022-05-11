ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Public Safety Interns Sought By Middletown Police

ABC6.com

Man stabbed by group of juveniles in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 41-year-old man was stabbed in Providence Wednesday night. The stabbing happened just before midnight in the area of Atwells and Manton avenues near Sanchez Liquors. Providence police said the man told officers he was stabbed by a group of juveniles. When officers arrived, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Middletown, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, RI
Valley Breeze

Lateral transfer policy working as Lincoln police hire three, promote four

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department promoted four members to the rank of lieutenant and swore in three new officers last Friday. Keith Feather, Brandon Fox, Jason Marquis and Bradley Stewart have been promoted to lieutenant, while Matthew Jenkins, Jonathan Karraz and Victoria Platt enter Lincoln’s ranks after transferring from the Central Falls Police Department.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

BB gun fired at car near Warwick apartments

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a BB gun was fired at a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Wednesday. Police responded to the Greenwood Terrace Apartments on Post Road. No injuries were reported, and police said there is no danger to the public.
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Mansfield Mystery Clue: Town Hires Private Firm to Investigate Police Chief

The NBC10 Boston Investigators uncovered a new clue about the mystery surrounding Mansfield's police chief: the town has hired a private firm to investigate. As we reported last month, Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon has been on paid administrative leave since October. However, town leaders did not disclose that development...
MANSFIELD, MA
middletownri.com

Give Pedestrians & Bicyclists Plenty Of Room

Summer is on the way and with the weather change, more pedestrians and bicyclists will be out enjoying all that Middletown has to offer. Make sure to give them plenty of room to keep everyone safe. #SafetyFirst #LiveWorkPlay #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WTNH

North Stonington road closed amid car crash

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in North Stonington is closed Thursday morning due to a car crash, state police said. Norwich Westerly Road on Route 2 is shut down between Swantown and Cossaduck Roads as police investigate a crash. Police urge the public to seek alternate routes. This is an ongoing story. Stay […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
whdh.com

Authorities: 7 Mass. residents facing charges after ‘Operation Shore Thing’ nets 2 kilos of fentanyl, thousands of pills

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven Massachusetts residents are facing criminal charges after a yearlong investigation into a drug trafficking ring resulted in the seizure of about $350,000 worth of fentanyl and oxycodone, authorities announced Wednesday. The extensive investigation, dubbed “Operation Shore Thing,” resulted in the seizure of about 1,950...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest burglary suspect in Fall River, seize three loaded guns, thousands in merchandise

According to Brockton Police, an intruder who broke into several homes and stole cash, firearms, and jewelry, including replicas of New England Patriots championship rings, is behind bars with no bail. The victims reported multiple burglaries in March and April. Together with patrol officers, detectives gathered and sifted through the evidence, which led them to the suspect.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a Cranston home Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Magnolia Street. There was one person inside of the home during the fire, but that person got out safely. No one was injured during the blaze. Officials...
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Missing Dartmouth Man Found Deceased in the Woods

Anthony “Tony” Medeiros, the Dartmouth man reported missing on Monday, has been found deceased. According to a Facebook post from his daughter, Samantha, Medeiros was found this afternoon. “They found my dad passed away in the woods, likely from the elements,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

DA: Petty Dispute Led To Tragic Death

A second Woonsocket man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a teenager. Quinton St. Pierre was sentenced on Wednesday, earning the same fate as Craig Robinson, who was sentenced last week. “Petty disputes and illegal firearms in the hands of individuals all too willing...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Fire damages multi-family home in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Providence damaged a multi-family home on Wednesday. The fire happened at about 5 p.m. on Waldo Street. A resident says he believes it started on a motorcycle in the backyard of the home. Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Jutras said the first crews...
PROVIDENCE, RI

