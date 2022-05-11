Public Safety Interns Sought By Middletown Police

CUMBERLAND – Life in Cumberland Animal Control has been so busy, says Animal Control Officer Shelby Boudreaux, that there are days where she barely stops moving, and sometimes can’t get to all of the follow-up work she would like to. Boudreaux now has some help, after the Town...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 41-year-old man was stabbed in Providence Wednesday night. The stabbing happened just before midnight in the area of Atwells and Manton avenues near Sanchez Liquors. Providence police said the man told officers he was stabbed by a group of juveniles. When officers arrived, the...
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department promoted four members to the rank of lieutenant and swore in three new officers last Friday. Keith Feather, Brandon Fox, Jason Marquis and Bradley Stewart have been promoted to lieutenant, while Matthew Jenkins, Jonathan Karraz and Victoria Platt enter Lincoln’s ranks after transferring from the Central Falls Police Department.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a BB gun was fired at a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Wednesday. Police responded to the Greenwood Terrace Apartments on Post Road. No injuries were reported, and police said there is no danger to the public.
The NBC10 Boston Investigators uncovered a new clue about the mystery surrounding Mansfield's police chief: the town has hired a private firm to investigate. As we reported last month, Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon has been on paid administrative leave since October. However, town leaders did not disclose that development...
Summer is on the way and with the weather change, more pedestrians and bicyclists will be out enjoying all that Middletown has to offer. Make sure to give them plenty of room to keep everyone safe. #SafetyFirst #LiveWorkPlay #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in North Stonington is closed Thursday morning due to a car crash, state police said. Norwich Westerly Road on Route 2 is shut down between Swantown and Cossaduck Roads as police investigate a crash. Police urge the public to seek alternate routes. This is an ongoing story. Stay […]
Fall River Police are investigating after an incident at a city school. According to Captain Barden Castro, a stepfather came into the Fall River police station Monday evening reporting that his stepdaughter had been given what they believed to be a suboxone strip by a fellow student. Castro stated that...
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven Massachusetts residents are facing criminal charges after a yearlong investigation into a drug trafficking ring resulted in the seizure of about $350,000 worth of fentanyl and oxycodone, authorities announced Wednesday. The extensive investigation, dubbed “Operation Shore Thing,” resulted in the seizure of about 1,950...
WORCESTER – A former elementary school teacher was found guilty Thursday of raping a student multiple times inside a classroom more than 10 years ago, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated...
Providence Police say that an attempted traffic stop of a speeding driver on Blackstone Boulevard Wednesday night resulted in the suspect speeding off — and vehicle occupants ultimately stopped and detained in Pawtucket. According to police, a loaded weapon was found along the route the driver took with “fresh...
According to Brockton Police, an intruder who broke into several homes and stole cash, firearms, and jewelry, including replicas of New England Patriots championship rings, is behind bars with no bail. The victims reported multiple burglaries in March and April. Together with patrol officers, detectives gathered and sifted through the evidence, which led them to the suspect.
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a Cranston home Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Magnolia Street. There was one person inside of the home during the fire, but that person got out safely. No one was injured during the blaze. Officials...
Anthony “Tony” Medeiros, the Dartmouth man reported missing on Monday, has been found deceased. According to a Facebook post from his daughter, Samantha, Medeiros was found this afternoon. “They found my dad passed away in the woods, likely from the elements,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the...
A second Woonsocket man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a teenager. Quinton St. Pierre was sentenced on Wednesday, earning the same fate as Craig Robinson, who was sentenced last week. “Petty disputes and illegal firearms in the hands of individuals all too willing...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Providence damaged a multi-family home on Wednesday. The fire happened at about 5 p.m. on Waldo Street. A resident says he believes it started on a motorcycle in the backyard of the home. Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Jutras said the first crews...
