Pampa, TX

City of Pampa awarded state grant for downtown revitalization

By David Gay
 4 days ago

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa announced Wednesday that the city has been awarded a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to help improve the city’s downtown area.

According to a post the city of Pampa made on its Facebook page, the city has received $350,000 through the state’s Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Program, which aims to fund infrastructure improvements to address the deterioration in downtown or main street areas.

Eligible projects through the grant process include improvements to sidewalks and lighting, water and/or sewer lines as well as road construction to include curb and gutter improvements along with related damage. After first applying for the grant in February 2020, the city was funded $350,000 for sidewalk improvements downtown in May 2021.

“The initial phase of this project will construct new sidewalks, handrails, ramps, curb & gutter, and associated appurtenances on the east side of the 100 Block of N Cuyler Street and the north side of the 100 Block of W Foster Avenue,” the post read. “This will be the first of a multi-phase project over the next several years as additional funding becomes available.”

Officials expect the construction on the project to begin this fall.

