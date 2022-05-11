ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennDOT reports increase in traffic fatalities in 2021

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8No7_0faVZ6Rp00

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — PennDOT has released its statewide traffic fatality data for 2021 on Wednesday, May 11. According to the data, traffic deaths increased from 1,129 in 2020 to 1,230 in 2021.

Statewide roadway deaths were up 9% in 2021, and this increase is in line with a released report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which projected a national increase of 12% in the first nine months of 2021.

“Safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Whether you are a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or bicyclist, we can all do our part to prevent crashes and fatalities. Buckle up every time you are in a vehicle. Always cross the road at an intersection or crosswalk. Always wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle or bicycle. Never drive, ride, or walk impaired or distracted. Let’s work together to reduce traffic deaths because even one fatality is one too many.”

Crashes involving lane departures were up from 551 in 2020, to 596 in 2021. This accounted for nearly half of highway fatalities across Pennsylvania, Strategies to combat these crashes are aimed to keep vehicles in their lanes of travel. Rumble strips on road shoulders and centerlines are one way to improve the ability of drivers to stay in their lane,

Fatalities in crashes from being impaired while driving decreased from 471 in 2020 to 450 in 2021. While impaired driving fatalities have decreased over the last 15 years, they remain high, accounting for more than 35% of fatalities in 2021. Pennsylvania takes a proactive approach to combat impaired driving, focused on enforcement and educational programs as well as legislative efforts and new technologies to aid in the detection of impairment

Driver who intentionally hit PennDOT employee identified

Pedestrian fatalities increased from 146 in 2020 to 182 in 2021. These types of fatalities accounted for 15% of deaths statewide.

Other crash types with notable increases in fatalities in 2021 include:

  • Crashes involving a 16 to the 17-year-old driver – 45 fatalities, up from 26 in 2020.
  • Crashes involving aggressive driving – 126 fatalities, up from 91 in 2020.
  • Motorcyclist fatalities – 226, up from 217 in 2020.
  • Crashes involving heavy trucks – 156 fatalities, up from 122 in 2020.
  • Unrestrained fatalities – 378, up from 348 in 2020.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“Transportation needs to work for everyone – no matter who you are, no matter how you travel,” said Gramian. “We continue to work with our partners to decrease fatalities through educational outreach, the latest innovations, effective enforcement, and low-cost safety improvements.”

For more information on reportable crash data, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

PennDOT warns students of impaired driving with mock crash exercise

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students at Mount Union High School on Friday participated in a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) mock crash exercise that went over the dangers of impaired driving. Students were put at the scene of a deadly crash involving teen drivers. PennDOT along with state police, Fulton County Courts, the Huntingdon County […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic pattern changes ahead for roadwork on I-70, Route 30

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that traffic patterns will change on Interstate 70 and Route 30 starting on May 16 in East Providence Township, Bedford County. Traffic will be detoured using Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road), to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: Traffic change coming to Centre County intersection project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is updating it’s traffic pattern for the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project in Walker Township. PennDOT said that on Tuesday, May 17, Route 64 traffic will be using new left lanes instead of the right lanes because they are going to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Boggs Township opens select roads to ATV use

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following an increase in all terrain vehicles in one Clearfield County township, officials gathered with community members to identify select roads for the vehicles to ride on. Boggs Township ATV riders now have signs to let them know where it is safe to drive. “We know that everybody rides four-wheelers […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Cars
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Traffic
WTAJ

Street cleaning to close side roads in Duncansville Borough

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A select number of streets are going to be temporarily closed in Duncansville Borough for street cleaning. The cleaning will reportedly take place from Monday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following streets will be closed: 4th and 5th Avenues West 14th Street […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf continued to push his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg calling on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Learn about motorcycle safety at event in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The month of May is also known as Motorcycle Safety Awareness month and in Clearfield County individuals will have the chance to learn about motorcycle safety. On Saturday, the Alliance Bikers Aimed Towards Education (A.B.A.T.E) Chinklacamoose Clearfield County chapter will be holding a motorcycle safety event along Market Street, which will […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lane restriction extended on I-80 in Centre County

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be a lane restriction extension through Thursday on its local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on I-80 and Route 26, PennDOT said. This week’s overnight closure of the right (travel) […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Traffic Accident#Whtm
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Patty Kim, Gov. Wolf continued his call to send $2,000 checks to millions of Pennsylvanians with funds received from the American […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike. Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State Police announce Troop C summer Camp Cadet to return this July

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will return this summer, after being canceled the past two summers due to COVID-19. The camp will be held at Clarion University, July 24-29. The camp is for boys and girls, 13-15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Changes are coming for workers who earn tips in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced regulations that change Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act rules by updating how employers pay tipped workers and ensuring that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime. The Independent Regulatory […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
bctv.org

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion to older adults and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
WTAJ

Folks rally in Blair County to legalize recreational marijuana

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Folks gathered Friday afternoon in front of the Blair County Courthouse to rally for the legalization of recreational marijuana. Ryan Hollingsworth has been advocating for the cause for multiple years, but it wasn’t until recently that he was given the go to begin his rally. His leading cause for the rally […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Josh Shapiro visits Bedford County on campaign trail

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D) visited Bedford County on May 13, with four days left in the primary election. Shapiro visited Bedford County alongside his Lieutenant Governor running mate Austin Davis to make his case to Pennsylvania voters. He is currently running unopposed in the primary […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Large fire reported at saw mill in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A saw mill has caught fire in Indiana County, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned. The blaze is happening at 1274 Brush Creek Road in Homer City. At least 10 fire departments are assisting to knock the fire down. There have been no reports of injuries.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man falls 25 feet into mine shaft in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Rescue crews were called to the scene when a man fell 25 feet into a mine shaft on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the village of Luxor in Hempfield Township. Family members said 40-year-old Michael McCabe was cutting grass at a home along Tipple Row Road when the ground beneath gave way.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: Update on Winslow Hill Project in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced an update to the $2.8 million Winslow Hill Roat (T-520) project in Benezette that will improve safety for residents and tourists during elk viewing season. Improvement work is underway for the 5.6-mile-long project. Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is currently working on cross pipe installations with under-drain and […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy