Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants.
Robert James Hooks, 32, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday at Douglas County Corrections on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Hooks was held in the Mills County Jail on no bond.
Tyanna Karee Monrreal-Robles, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday at Sarpy County Corrections on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Monrreal-Robles was held in the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Comments / 0