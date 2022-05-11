Boost Up Against COVID-19

A COMMON painkiller has been dubbed the "most dangerous over the counter drug". Acetaminophen - better known as paracetamol or Tylenol - has been linked with cases of liver failure in the US. John Brems, a professor of surgery at Loyola University in Chicago, regularly treats patients with acute liver...
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
Shielding those vulnerable to COVID-19, while allowing the virus to spread, largely unmitigated, through the rest of the population, would have failed according to a new modeling paper published today in PLOS Global Public Health by University of Bath scientists. Shielding strategies or "focused protection", as advocated for in the...
