Fragrant blossoms, sparkling wines, terrace dining, and spectacular views – it’s springtime in Paris, and a trip there is closer and more affordable than you might think. We’re talking about Paris, Virginia, that is, and although you won’t find the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre at this quaint Blue Ridge hamlet, a getaway there can be just as romantic as its European counterpart. Paris offers something for everyone, with top-quality dining and accommodations, a state park with some of the best hiking in the Blue Ridge, and a host of wineries, farms, markets, and attractions that are only a short drive away.

PARIS, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO