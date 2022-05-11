ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Troopers Arrest Home Depot Employee for Internal Theft

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Amir Hayward of Wilmington, DE for felony theft after an investigation on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to the Home...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 12

James Showacre
2d ago

quit judging him he will get his season in time maybe each person here should look at your own life is Jesus happy with you keep judging.

Reply
2
Michelle Leisey
2d ago

well if they keep upping the price of everything more things like this is going to happen people need a way to live not saying it's right but people need a way to live

Reply(2)
2
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Encourage Everyone to “Lock Up! Every Night!”

The Delaware State Police continually investigate thefts from motor vehicle complaints. These crimes result in the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and FIREARMS. Nearly all these complaints result from the owner leaving the vehicle unsecured overnight. These crimes are avoidable by simply taking the extra time to ensure that your vehicles are locked while parked at your residence. Delaware State Police want to share the importance of “Lock Up! Every Night!” to combat this preventable crime trend.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Wanted New Castle Man Arrested, Cocaine Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that on May 4 at approximately 1:47 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 300 block of West 7th Street when they observed 30-year-old Ereq Anderson engaged in drug activity. Police made contact with Anderson, who was found to have an outstanding capias, and recovered 1.9 grams of cocaine. Police took Anderson into custody without incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Evon Lynch of Wilmington, DE on drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred Thursday evening. On May 12, 2022, at approximately 8:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Wilmington area observed a gray Kia Sportage traveling southbound on Philadelphia Pike at Marsh Road at a high rate of speed. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on North Market Street and made contact with the operator, identified as Evon Lynch. A computer inquiry of Lynch revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license and active warrants for his arrest. Lynch was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. An ensuing search of the Kia led to the discovery of approximately 110 prescription opioid pills and approximately 69.69 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#The Home Depot#The Delaware State Police
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Burglary of Convenience Store

Delaware State Police arrested Richard Lewis III, 38, of New Castle, DE, for burglary and related charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 4000 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, for a reported burglary. The investigation determined a male suspect forced entry into the convenience store through a window and removed over $900 in various tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A responding trooper observed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking through the parking lot of the Wawa carrying two shopping bags. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued but troopers successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. Troopers recovered all of the stolen tobacco products from the two shopping bags the suspect, identified as Richard Lewis III had in his possession.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged an unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the Capitol Green neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Shortly after, a 23-year-old man notified police that his vehicle had been struck multiple times. The vehicle was parked in the rear alley of the 400 block of New Castle Avenue. The vehicle was struck at least seven times.
DOVER, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Warminster Police Look For Male Accused of Two Robberies

One male is responsible for terrorizing at least two businesses in Warminster Township, Bucks County today, May 13, 2022 . Police said it was earlier in the morning, The first time was at the Minute Man Press on North York Road. A white male, balding with a patch of hair on the left side of his head threatened that he had a gun and demanded cash.
WARMINSTER, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Kids 15,16 Charged With Armed Robbery

Wilmington Police have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery officials said Thursday. On May 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Area Man Should Have Returned That Benjamin

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 64-year-old Collegeville man has been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly failing to return money that wasn’t his, according to a report released Thursday (May 12, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks in Skippack. He’s been charged with theft of lost or mislaid property, it stated.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Dover Motorcycle Crash

DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Dover. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Gabriel Suto, of Camden-Wyoming, Del. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVC – Malaga section – Franklin Township – Gloucester County

On Friday morning May 13th at 5:44 a.m., Franklin Township Police Department responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on West Boulevard near Delsea Drive involving a pickup truck and a commercial dump truck. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male subject entrapped within the pickup truck which had been struck by the dump truck. The driver of the pickup truck succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, the crash is still under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the family. The investigation is being conducted by Officer Austin Theuret. Assisting at the scene was Malaga and Forest Grove Fire Department, Inspira Advanced Life Support and Gloucester County Basic Life Support.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Police crush dirt bikes, ATVs seized from illegal drivers

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Reading Police Department stated the final phase of their zero-tolerance policy for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs was to crush the pile collected throughout the area. Watch as an excavator smashes dirt bikes and ATVs one at a time from a dumpster filled to the top with seized vehicles. According […]
READING, PA
CBS Baltimore

1 Woman Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Crash In Elkton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said. The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said. At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza. The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
ELKTON, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Police said man discarded cocaine

Suspect allegedly removed two baggies of drugs from buttocks while in custody. A man arrested in Ocean City for possession of narcotics got into more trouble after he tried to discard cocaine while being transported to OCPD headquarters on 64th Street. Zchameir Raquan Kee, 25, of Salisbury was driving with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Man Shot on Dover Street

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that left a young man injured. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 100 blocks of South New and South Queen streets for a report of shots fired. While checking the area, a 23-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was uncooperative with detectives, providing multiple versions of the incident, but stated it occurred in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy