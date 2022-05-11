ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dealing with the Truth

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever is true is true; it doesn’t stop being true if we ignore it, deny it, dress it up, rewrite it, appropriate it, or defend against it. Either we deal with the truth, or it deals with us. The family depicted in Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’ brilliant play, “Appropriate,” is typical—its members, gathered...

portlandobserver.com

pdxmonthly.com

This Portland Quilter Has Become a TikTok Sensation

Chris Marchini has been sewing since he was 8 years old. It wasn’t until 2018, however, that he began quilting in earnest. Soon he was designing his own, starting with a monstera leaf image for his husband. Then came the March 2020 shutdowns and a renaissance for home-based hobbies, including sewing. As he fell further into quilting, Marchini was sharing his work with a limited audience on Instagram for a few years before trying his hand at TikTok. That’s when things exploded. He posted his first video in March 2022; within a month, he had more than 14,000 followers, his videos on the quilting process sometimes raking in hundreds of thousands of views. Now he specializes in modern quilting, an approach that emphasizes negative space and nontraditional shapes, with his bold designs—a skull with a crown, a giant poison apple—garnering fans, who buy his patterns online. Along the way, he’s helped build Portland’s reputation as a hub for next-gen quilters. “The Portland Modern Quilt Guild, I believe, is the largest section of the Modern Quilt Guild nationwide,” says Marchini. “It definitely ties back to the area and the maker mentality that Portland carries.” —As told to Fiona McCann.
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Portland, Oregon

Is it possible to get drunk on flavors? I pondered this question as I spooned another mouthful of turmeric and lemongrass curry swimming with meaty prawns onto my tastebuds at Portland’s newest upscale Thai restaurant, Phuket Cafe. The flavors of turmeric mixed in a dreamy dance with the sharp,...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend woman receives outpouring of help for bucket list

By her vivacious attitude, you can’t tell she only has weeks to live, but her body and mind are getting ready to depart. Martha Sylvester, a Bend resident, sits across from me with a smile on her face. We share tears, jokes, and reflect on her story. Sylvester’s 23-year-old...
The Portland Mercury

City's Homeless Village for LGBTQ+ Portlanders Moving to SW Naito Today, Despite Neighbors' Pushback

The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Oregon

Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
newslincolncounty.com

Looks like it might become a less than happy situation

Coos Bay, May 10th – Fishermen, seafood processors, marine suppliers, scientists, and members of multi-generational fishing families gathered in Coos Bay on Tuesday to send a unified message: Protect U.S. fishermen!. Roughly 200 attendees representing West Coast states rallied in response to the recent announcement of offshore wind energy...
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
beachconnection.net

A Week of Glowing Things Above and Below on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – As editor of this publication, you have to wander a lot of different beaches. This always results in a fair amount of adventures, and over time it's produced tens of thousands of photos of the Oregon coast. And adventures I had aplenty one week back in 2013, filled with things glowing in the waves and in the skies. (All photos Andre' GW Hagestedt / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR

