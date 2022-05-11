Harold “Gene” Summerson, 87

Thomas H. “Tim” Edwartoski, 70, of Loyalsock Township, passed away May 5, 2022, at his residence. Born in Scranton, PA, on Nov. 28, 1951, Tim is the son of the late John and Marcella (Kosek) Edwartoski. He graduated from South Scranton Central Catholic High School and was a 1973 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. Tim had been employed as a Terminal Manager for Yellow Freight Company. He enjoyed skiing and was a former member of the Williamsport Country Club where he was an avid golfer. Tim had a knack with tools since he was a young boy and enjoyed working on projects and fixing things. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, where he was a minister of communion, and on the R.C.I.A. team. Tim was also a member of the Republican Club and the Polish Club, both of Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO