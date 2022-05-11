ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, PA

Martha Viola Smith, 105

By McCarty Thomas Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Martha Viola Smith, 105, of Hughesville, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Muncy Place. Born January 26, 1917, in Danville, she is the daughter of the late Hiram J. Bird and Ruth E. (Fornwalt) Falls. Martha married Roy L. Smith in 1935 and shared 46 years...

Ruth J. Wheeland, 91

Ruth J. Wheeland, 91, of Loyalsock Township, passed away on May 11, 2022 at The Gatehouse. She was born March 1, 1931 in Williamsport, daughter of Bruce and Ina (Kilmer) Henry. Ruth retired as Loyalsock Township Secretary. She was the first woman Township Supervisor of Loyalsock Township. She was a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Thomas H. “Tim” Edwartoski, 70

Thomas H. “Tim” Edwartoski, 70, of Loyalsock Township, passed away May 5, 2022, at his residence. Born in Scranton, PA, on Nov. 28, 1951, Tim is the son of the late John and Marcella (Kosek) Edwartoski. He graduated from South Scranton Central Catholic High School and was a 1973 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. Tim had been employed as a Terminal Manager for Yellow Freight Company. He enjoyed skiing and was a former member of the Williamsport Country Club where he was an avid golfer. Tim had a knack with tools since he was a young boy and enjoyed working on projects and fixing things. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, where he was a minister of communion, and on the R.C.I.A. team. Tim was also a member of the Republican Club and the Polish Club, both of Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Kenneth Eugene Williams (Ken), 90

Kenneth Eugene Williams (Ken), passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022. Born in Oil City, PA in 1932, Ken attended and graduated from Sugarcreek Township High School where he met his first wife, Shirley Keith. They were married in 1952. Not long after, Ken was drafted and spent his service in South Korea where he was known for his sharp shooting skills. He and Shirley celebrated the birth of their son, Stephen in 1953. During this time he attended Tri-State College in Indiana with a focus on Engineering. His second son, Kevin Park was born in 1955.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Carol H. (High) Kibbe, 77

Carol H. (High) Kibbe, 77, of Jersey Shore, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. She was born on May 8, 1945 in New York and was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ruth (Birchfield) High. Carol graduated from Jersey Shore High School and had worked in Home Health Care and Truck Driving. She was a member of the Elks and enjoyed going to baseball games, rock and roll concerts and attending Broadway plays.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Barbara Dolores Shemory, 92

Barbara Dolores Shemory, 92, of Jersey Shore passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at home. Born Sept. 4, 1929, in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late William and Beulah (Shank) Clark. Dolores graduated from Williamsport High School and married Orvis C. Shemory who preceded her...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Harold “Gene” Summerson, 87

Harold “Gene” Summerson, 87, of McElhattan passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Jersey Shore Hospital. Born July 9, 1934 in Renovo, he was a son of the late Harold “Whistle” and Violet Durendetto Summerson. On July 18, 1992, he married his love, the former Leotta...
MCELHATTAN, PA
Darlene K. “Ween” Dagle, 79

Darlene K. “Ween” Dagle, 79, of Muncy, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. Born February 25, 1943 in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Shirley J. (Gass) Dagle. Ween was a 1961 graduate of Northumberland High School. She worked for...
MUNCY, PA
Daniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67

Daniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67, of Williamsport, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Mary C. (Reifsnyder) Markley. Born April 14, 1955, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John O....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Auctioneer takes on selling churches

The old adage that “that the Lord puts where you need to be” has resulted in an intersection of a Williamsport realtor and a Susquehanna County church. On Saturday, May 14, Michael T. Roan Real Estate will auction off the Union Dale United Methodist Church building and its banquet hall at 2 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Taber Museum to Present Elaine Decker’s ‘Travel Back in Time’

The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host local historian Elaine Decker for its first Society Program of the season on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm in its Community Room. Elaine will be presenting “Travel Back in Time,” and as she explains, “Go...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival

WE ARE BACK! After not being able to have the festival for the past two years, we are back and ready to have some fun with fiber. The phrase “fiber festival” may conjure up images of healthy salads and crunchy granola, however, in this case, it’s all about animal and plant fibers that play a very important part in our daily lives.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Delcamp Found Guilty for Role in Arabella Parker’s Death

SUNBURY – The mother of Arabella Parker has been found guilty for her role in the three-year-old’s death in November 2019. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz says, a jury found 26-year-old Samantha Delcamp guilty on all counts, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Puppies thrown away in Scranton dumpster

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after two puppies were found in a dumpster in Lackawanna County. The animals were in rough shape but are being cared for at an animal shelter. "It made me sick to my stomach. Terrible, terrible." Bob Tighe describes the moment he saw...
SCRANTON, PA
Obituaries
Development on track for Davis Street at I-81

Two new development projects just off the Davis Street exit of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County are progressing, but one, construction of a half-million-square-foot warehouse in Moosic, might not happen for a few years. Work has been underway, though, to clear land for a Peterbilt truck dealership at 2900 Stafford...
SCRANTON, PA
Star Lake concert schedule for 2022 season

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — This summer is shaping up as the first full concert season since 2019, with plenty of major tours coming to the Pavilion at Star Lake. Several shows that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic are back on the schedule at the outdoor music venue in Burgettstown.
Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

